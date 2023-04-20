Carlton Palmer believes that Sheffield United should be doing all they can to sign Tommy Doyle and James McAtee once they win promotion to the Premier League.

How important have McAtee and Doyle been for the Blades?

The midfield pair are both highly-rated by the Premier League champions, so it was seen as a real coup for the Blades that they managed to bring them to Bramall Lane ahead of the current season.

And, that pre-season optimism has been justified, as Doyle has featured in 29 league games to help Paul Heckingbottom’s side to second place, registering three goals and the same number assists.

McAtee has been even more impressive, scoring eight times, including three in the past four games, and he has shone with his ability to beat a player and eye for a pass in the final third.

Therefore, it’s going to be a blow for Sheffield United when the duo return to City, as is currently planned, in the summer when the loan expires.

But, there’s sure to be discussions about their futures when the campaign ends, and with the Blades likely to be able to offer Premier League football, they could come back.

Speaking to Football League World, former England international Palmer certainly thinks it’s a possibility, and he feels the Yorkshire side should be doing all they can to get it done.

“Both Doyle and McAtee have been hugely impressive on loan at Sheffield United this season, they really have. Let’s look at the facts, how close are they getting into the Manchester City starting line-up? They’re not close, so if I was Sheffield United when they are promoted, which I believe they will be, I’d try to sign both players on permanent deals.

“If you’re going to push me to take one, I’d take McAtee. That’s because he just loves the football, and when you go into the Premier League, you’ve got to be able to look after the ball, and he just makes the game look so easy, and I don’t think the Premier League will be a step too far for him.”

This loan has worked out for all parties

This is exactly why the loan market works, as the two midfielders are simply not going to play at Man City, so they needed a temporary switch, and Bramall Lane has been the perfect place for them to develop.

Heckingbottom deserves huge credit for that, as he has built a team that has allowed them to flourish, particularly McAtee who has been brilliant.

Right now, the only focus will be finishing the job and winning promotion, but you can be sure that once that’s confirmed, talks will take place over whether Sheffield United can get the players back for their Premier League campaign.