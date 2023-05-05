Joe Bryan's time at Fulham is set to come to an end this summer.

The left-back, who was the hero in the Cottagers' 2020 Championship play-off final against Brentford by scoring twice to earn promotion for the club, has been on loan at French outfit Nice for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, but he's failed to really feature.

Despite his lack of game-time in recent times, Bryan is a wanted man this summer when his contract expires at Craven Cottage, with a whole host of Championship clubs keen on his services.

Who is linked with Joe Bryan this summer?

The Bristol Post reported earlier in the week that Bryan's former club Bristol City are keen on bringing him back to Ashton Gate, with a left-back needed due to Jay DaSilva's expected departure.

They aren't the only club looking to entice Bryan though, as Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Stoke City, Swansea and Cardiff are all keen on the 29-year-old as well.

The only two managers to have commented on the Bryan speculation are Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson and Millwall's Gary Rowett.

Naturally, they have both been coy on the links to the left-sided player, especially as the season is still not finished yet.

"For somebody like Joe Bryan who has been here before, let's be absolutely clear, the only way that we would be interested is - it wouldn't be a sentimental journey," Pearson told the Bristol Post.

"It would be one in which if he's very keen to be a success here then obviously that's an important aspect of it.

"We only want to go out there and bring players in who are hungry for success and want to improve us as a football club and themselves individually so all those things remain the same."

Rowett meanwhile has said: “I’m not going to rule anyone in or rule anyone out.

“I haven’t sat down and specifically nailed down which players we are going to be looking to sign.

“He is a good player. He’s been a good player for a number of years at this level.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of interest from lots of teams in someone like him.”

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer meanwhile has an ideal destination for Bryan next - and it's no surprise to see he favours a return to his home city.

Where does Carlton Palmer think is the best destination for Joe Bryan?

"Joe Bryan has attracted a lot of interest from Bristol City, Cardiff, Millwall, Swansea and Stoke - currently on loan at Nice at the moment, obviously he was previously at Bristol City and was sold from there," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"So, I think he's interested in going back to Bristol City, I think it would be a good move for him, he can see the club's getting an upward trajectory under Nigel Pearson.

"So, I think it will put them in a strong position and I think it's a good move from Nigel Pearson."