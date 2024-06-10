Highlights Uncertain future for Scott Twine at Burnley, potential move to Championship or League One clubs on the horizon.

Former England player Carlton Palmer predicts Twine might opt for a permanent move to Bristol City given his connection with the manager.

Regardless of destination, the 24-year-old midfielder must secure regular playtime to reignite his career and showcase his skills.

Scott Twine's future is up in the air at Burnley, despite the fact the Clarets have been relegated to the Championship.

The attacking midfielder spent the entirety of the 2023/24 season out on loan in the second tier, spending the first half of the season at Hull City, before moving on loan to Bristol City in January.

It was a frustrating campaign for the 24-year-old, and his move to Turf Moor from MK Dons in the summer of 2022 hasn't quite gone to plan, and Burnley may look to cash in on him after they make a decision on a new manager.

It's been reported by The Sun that ambitious League One outfit Birmingham City want to sign Twine, while Sunderland and Bristol City, who signed him on loan last season, may be interested too.

This means that if Twine does leave Turf Moor, he certainly won't be short of suitors this summer.

Carlton Palmer on Scott Twine's future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has tipped Twine to make a permanent move to Ashton Gate this summer, citing his relationship with Robins' boss Liam Manning as the deciding factor.

Palmer said: "It is reported that Burnley attacking midfield player Scott Twine is set to leave the club this summer.

“He’s keen to get away from Turf Moor to play regular football. He has picked up an injury that has curtailed his ability to play, but the likes of Bristol City, Sunderland and Birmingham City are all keen admirers of the player, who can play anywhere along the middle of the park.

“I suppose Scott would relish the chance of working with Liam Manning again at Bristol City. He did really well under him, and he needs to be playing.

“Since Burnley got promoted to the Premier League he’s had hardly any game time, and picked up a few injuries, so he won’t want to go to a football club where he’s not going to play.

“I think the front-runner will be Bristol City and Liam Manning, because he knows all about the player, and he has flourished under him before.

"You look at the likes of Birmingham, I don’t think he’ll want to drop down and play in League One, but it’s also believed that Hull are interested in him .

“He’ll want to play at as high level as he can, and I think the advantage will be with Bristol City and Liam Manning given the history between the player and the manager."

Scott Twine has a point to prove

Regardless of where he's playing next season, Twine has a point to prove after his career has somewhat stagnated in recent seasons.

He made just 18 appearances at Burnley during their promotion-winning campaign, and was subsequently deemed not good enough to remain at Turf Moor following their promotion.

However, Twine is still young, and he's clearly still highly-rated with a number of clubs chasing his signature this summer.

The next move is a crucial one for the 24-year-old, and if he's got no guarantee of a regular starting berth at Burnley, he should leave for a club where he's likely to play nearly every game.

Scott Twine's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Swindon Town 2016-21 59 9 3 Waterford (Loan) 2019 15 2 1 Chippenham Town (Loan) 2020 8 6 0 Newport County (Loan) 2020-21 24 7 6 MK Dons 2021-22 50 20 13 Burnley 2022- 18 3 1 Hull City (Loan) 2023-24 26 4 3 Bristol City (Loan) 2024 10 2 0

Twine's time at Ashton Gate was blighted by an injury suffered in just his second game, but when he was fit and available, manager Liam Manning started him on a regular basis.

Given he's previously worked with Manning, it could be a tempting move for Twine, but he needs to ensure he'll be guaranteed regular football no matter where he goes.

After a slightly disappointing couple of seasons for his high standards, the 2024/25 season is set to be a huge one for Twine, and he'll be looking to prove a point to Burnley if he's sold this summer.