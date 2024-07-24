Highlights Ohashi's potential arrival at Blackburn linked to Szmodics' departure, says Carlton Palmer.

Szmodics vital for Rovers' Championship survival, but his sale is impending as Premier League beckons.

Ipswich's Premier League promotion sets stage for Szmodics move, as Ohashi's signing nears completion.

Carlton Palmer believes that Yuki Ohashi is being signed by Blackburn Rovers as a replacement for Sammie Szmodics amid Ipswich Town interest.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lancashire outfit are closing in on the signing of the 27-year-old as speculation mounts over the future of Szmodics.

The Ireland international was the top scorer in the Championship last season, bagging 27 goals from 44 appearances in the second division (all stats from Fbref).

It has been claimed that Ipswich are negotiating for the forward and have seen multiple bids rejected already this summer.

In the meantime, Blackburn have worked on the arrival of Ohashi from J-League club Sanfrecce Hiroshima for a fee around the £1 million mark.

Carlton Palmer makes Yuki Ohashi transfer claim

Palmer believes that the impending arrival of Ohashi indicates that Szmodics will be departing Ewood Park this summer.

He has claimed that a sale makes the most sense, as standing in his way of a chance to play in the Premier League is something any manager would want to avoid.

“Blackburn Rovers, I assume, are expecting Sammie Szmodics to leave the football club,” Palmer told Football League World.

“So, in readiness for him going, they are trying to get a replacement in.

"That replacement is believed to be Yuki Ohashi.

“The 27-year-old is expected to fly over for a medical shortly, and the figure is understood to be around £1 million.

“Ohashi plies his trade in the J-League for Sanfrecce Hiroshima, he is the top scorer in their current season with 11 goals and registering three assists in 24 matches.

“Rovers are keen to bolster their attack ahead of the coming season, and so obviously a work permit needs to be sorted for him to play in the Championship.

“This gives them the opportunity, if they can get this over the line, to negotiate the Szmodics deal.

“At £6 million [as a possible sale], £1 million would represent good business.

“Again, the problem is the goals that he scored, but obviously know they’re going to lose Szmodics, they don’t want to keep an unhappy player, he’s made it clear [he wants to leave].

“Also, as a manager, you don’t want to stand in a player’s way, he’s 28-years-old, he may never get this opportunity to play in the Premier League again, so you don’t want to stand in his way.

“You just want to get as much as you can for him, and allow him to go.

“So it remains to be seen, but it looks like Yuki Ohashi is close to being done, and I think once that deal is done then we’ll see Sammie Szmodics move on to Ipswich Town.”

Sammie Szmodics' importance to Blackburn Rovers

Sammie Szmodics' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.62 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.50 Shots 3.32 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.12 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 2.70

Szmodics proved crucial to Blackburn’s survival in the Championship last season, with his goals helping the club earn a 19th place finish in the table.

The forward has spent two seasons at Ewood Park, where he has contributed 32 goals and six assists from 78 league appearances.

But the opportunity to compete in the Premier League could prove too difficult for him to turn down at this stage of his career.

Ipswich gained promotion for the second year in a row last season with a second place finish in the table, going from League One to the top flight in just 24 months.

Szmodics sale is inevitable for Blackburn

Szmodics was brilliant for Rovers last year, and there is no doubt that they have him to thank for their survival.

But it was always going to be difficult to hold onto him after the campaign the team had, struggling against relegation to League One.

A move to the Premier League will be a big step up for Szmodics, but he will relish the chance to compete in the top flight for the first time in his career.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Kieran McKenna’s side, and this will be a big opportunity for him to play against some of the best players in the world.