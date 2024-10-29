Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has told Leeds United to move for long-term transfer target Ryan Kent, who recently became a free agent after his contract at Fenerbache was terminated earlier this month.

The former Rangers winger is available to play for a new club from January following the recent termination of his deal with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbache. After starring for years at Ibrox, Kent joined Fenerbache on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 but never managed to get going over in Turkey and made just eight league appearances last season.

He didn't appear in a single league matchday squad in the early throes of the 2024/25 Süper Lig campaign following the appointment of Mourinho, and will now likely be desperate to find a new club sooner rather than later.

According to a recent report by the Scottish Sun, Leeds are long-term admirers of Kent, who is also of shock interest to League One outfit Leyton Orient along with Al-Ettifaq.

Carlton Palmer tips Ryan Kent for Leeds United amid shock Leyton Orient transfer interest

Kent will have no shortage of suitors in the coming weeks and months, and it'll be interesting to see if Leeds' reported interest materialises ahead of a potential January switch.

And, while assessing the natural risks which accompany free transfers at this stage of the season, Palmer believes that the Orient target could be a good pick-up for Daniel Farke's side in their promotion bid.

"It's been reported that Leyton Orient are weighing up a shock move for Ryan Kent on a free transfer," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"Listen, it's one of those. Sometimes a player goes somewhere and things don't work out. Kent joined Turkish club Fenerbache, but the 27-year-old winger - who was on a four-year contract - had his contract ripped up.

"He can now train and play for any football club in January. It just didn't work out for him, he struggled for game time there and it was an unhappy spell for him in Turkey, playing just once this season in a Champions League qualifying game.

"He joined on a free from Rangers in 2023 and fell out of favour quickly. Apparently, Leeds United are a club looking at Kent.

"I've always said you've got to be careful with free transfers and players who are out of contract, they're out of contract for a reason. But I think with Kent, this may well be a good move for Leeds - certainly an ambitious move for Leyton Orient.

"Apparently there's some interest from Steven Gerrard's Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, he's out of contract so that makes him very appealing and he's still got some time at 27.

"Sometimes you go to some places and it doesn't work out.

"It's an ambitious move for Leyton Orient, apparently Leeds are interested and I think other clubs will be looking very, very closely."

Ryan Kent could be an interesting potential signing for Leeds United

Any potential move to Elland Road would be highly intriguing at the very least. Kent possesses real pedigree and displayed X-Factor quality at Rangers, although inconsistency has been a recurring theme of his career and he hasn't played regular football in more than a year.

Ryan Kent's stats for Rangers across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 (loan) 43 6 6 2019/20 33 8 3 2020/21 52 13 11 2021/22 46 3 14 2022/23 44 3 8

There are plenty of pros and cons to assess, although his natural ability isn't in doubt and that will surely make him an attractive proposition for a number of Championship clubs.

The winger is gifted with electrifying speed and thrives in one-v-one situations, which could see him represent an interesting option to bring off the bench against tired defences in the Championship. Apart from Willy Gnonto, Leeds simply aren't seeing enough from their available wide options at the minute and Kent could be a welcome addition.

It would doubtless be a gamble, and the move is perhaps one which they should extensively run the rule over first. It's one of those that would go either way, you imagine, although Leeds have already utilised the free agent market in the midst of the campaign by signing Josuha Guilavogui as temporary midfield cover and, given that, it would perhaps be no great surprise if they went again for Kent.