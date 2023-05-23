Wigan Athletic will be hoping they can bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking next season.

They face a huge task, however, as they look to overcome a four-point deduction after they failed to pay players on time in May after previous breaches of EFL Regulations.

Starting the season four points behind the rest of the league will no doubt create a hurdle for the Latics as Shaun Maloney looks to plot a route out of League One.

Will the points deduction impact Wigan Athletic's promotion challenge?

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the impact of the points deduction should be minimal on the objectives for the season, whatever they may be.

The former midfielder claimed that because the points deduction will be implemented at the start of the season, it should give Wigan extra focus as they look to ensure they leave their previous issues behind them.

"Although you would have rather this not happened, it is at the very start of the season and should not detract or derail their chances of gaining promotion next season," Palmer told Football League World.

There have been teams in the past that have suffered bigger points deductions, such as Leeds and Southampton, that have been able to secure top-half finishes.

As long as Maloney keeps his players focused, a promotion challenge should not be impacted by four points being taken off the side at the start of the season.

Palmer is right to state that because it's at the start of the campaign, there's extra incentive for everyone associated with the club to start well and ensure it's a distant memory come the end of August.

Can Wigan Athletic sustain a promotion push?

Wigan will need to have a very strong season to ensure the points deduction doesn't impact their push for a return to the second tier.

The Latics will boast a strong squad coming down back into the third tier. There are obvious caveats though, with the club needing to ensure they pay wages on time otherwise they will face further repercussions from the EFL.

Any more incidents like this, and it will no doubt prompt current players to look for a move elsewhere, as well as dissuade new players from coming in.

There will be a lot of spinning plates for Maloney and the main hurdle to promotion might be the current ownership and not the playing squad.