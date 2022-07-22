Carlton Palmer reveals thought on recent Newcastle and Reading loan agreement

Making progress in the summer transfer window, Reading have bolstered their midfield with the addition of Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick.

The experienced Ireland international, who spent the second half of last season at QPR, has embarked on a season-long loan at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and will be hoping to feature regularly for the Berkshire club.

Hendrick has accumulated over 350 appearances in England’s top two divisions over the course of his career, with his Championship tally just a little above the 200 mark.

Assessing Hendrick’s move to play under Paul Ince at Reading, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s gone on a season-long loan from Newcastle. He’s got plenty of experience at Championship level and above, so it’s a good signing for Paul Ince.

“He knows the game, he’s played that level, he knows it’s rough and tumble and you’ve got to be aggressive and you’ve got to play games. So, it’s another good signing.

“These players, have got something to prove, you know, Shane Long’s been released by Southampton. Jeff will not have a future at Newcastle because of the route Newcastle are taking now.”

The verdict

The signing of Hendrick is a good one, not only because of the experience he brings on the football pitch but he will have plenty to offer off it too.

A player who reads the game well, is a good ball retainer and has shown a relentlessness during his career when out of possession, he ticks a lot of boxes for Paul Ince and Co.

In the situation Reading find themselves in, they are in need of leaders, with the 30-year-old someone who fits that particular bill.

Reading are making positive steps in the right direction at the moment, and whilst it is still expected that they may struggle this time around, signings like this one, and the arrival of Shane Long, bolsters their chances of survival.