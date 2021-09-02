Carlton Palmer reveals the Sheffield Wednesday signing that has impressed him the most

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has revealed, whilst speaking to Football FanCast, that the signing of Lee Gregory has impressed him the most from all the club’s summer acquisitions.

Sheffield Wednesday made 14 summer signings this transfer window, as they attempt to bounce straight back to the Championship.

It has been a summer of change at Hillsborough, despite a core group of players from last season’s squad remaining.

The club’s new signings have clicked into gear right away, with The Owls sitting in second place after five third-tier matches.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Morecambe was not only their first loss of the season, but Dennis Adeniran’s own goal was the first the club have conceded all season.

It has been a summer of strong recruitment from Darren Moore, but according to former Owls striker Carlton Palmer, during an interview with Football FanCast,the acquisition of Lee Gregory excites him the most: “All the signings he’s made have been good signings. He’s done really, really good business. I can’t speak highly enough of the business that he’s done, but I think the one that’s the most impressive is the lad Lee Gregory.

“I think he scores hatfuls in this league, he really does. If he gets the chances, he will do. And I think the way that Wednesday play with that high intensity that Darren likes to play, he’s going to get plenty of chances. He looks a very, very good player at this level.”

The verdict

Gregory is an extremely exciting prospect at League One level, and he has found his shooting boots with two goals already this season.

However, the former Millwall forward is more than just a goalscorer. His intelligent movement, coupled with the ability to hold the ball up, make him an unpredictable forward, who is as competent stretching the defence, as he is coming short.

The 33-year-old can certainly play a massive part in a season where ultimately promotion is seemingly the only acceptable outcome.

