Despite winning the Premier League seven years ago, Leicester City became only the second past champions of the division to suffer the pain of relegation to the Championship when their status for the 2023-24 season was confirmed last weekend.

Despite beating West Ham United at home, Everton's victory over AFC Bournemouth meant that the Foxes succumbed to the dreaded drop.

And with relegation to the Championship comes a significant loss in revenue - television money income decreases by over £100 million and with Leicester posting a financial loss of £92.5 million last year, it is clear that players will need to depart in order for the club to move on.

Their two biggest assets come in the form of attacking midfielders Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, who scored 23 Premier League goals between them this past season, which was not enough to stave off the fall into the Championship.

The vultures are already circling as expected with both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on both players, per The Sun, with Aston Villa placing Barnes near the top of their own wish list.

What are Harvey Barnes and James Maddison's contract situations at Leicester City?

Barnes, who netted 13 goals in the Premier League this past season, has two years remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium, meaning City can hold out for their desired fee.

Maddison, however, has just 12 months remaining on his deal, which means there is a chance that Leicester may have to accept a fee considerably less than the England international's actual value.

They should have no issues getting such a fee due to Maddison's pedigree and reputation - especially with multiple clubs keen to sign the maverick midfielder.

Leicester set to cash in on James Maddison and Harvey Barnes - the right call?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that whilst the Foxes will be reluctant to see their best players depart, ultimately they will have to let Maddison and Barnes move on to further their ambitions but also to help the club's finances out as well.

Indeed, Palmer feels that cashing in on the pair and reinvesting properly is the only way Leicester can challenge for promotion next term.

"It'll be sad for the fans to see these two talented players leave the club, but they can't stand in the way of these players who want to play at the highest level," Palmer told Football League World.

"But they also need to rebuild their squad and to give them a chance of promotion, and the only way they can do that is by cashing in.

"The lack of money has cost them dearly this season, they sold talented players and not replaced them and it's cost them dearly with them getting relegated from the Premier League."