Southampton will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League next season, following relegation to the Championship for the first time in over a decade.

The Saints, who have one more game of this top-flight campaign to play, will finish the season in 20th place and the Hampshire outfit have known of their relegation for a little while now.

There is also set to be a managerial change at St Mary's and it looks like it will be a fresh approach from Southampton's hierarchy, with the latest update suggesting that current Swansea City boss Russell Martin is set to pen down a three-year deal in Hampshire.

A manager who has a clear possession-led identity, it is set to be an important summer for the soon-to-be relegated club from a recruitment perspective and from a managerial standpoint too.

How will Southampton get on in the Championship next season?

The Saints undoubtedly will be backed to succeed next season by punters, given the parachute payment element and from a quick scan of the current squad (beyond those who are expected to depart).

Speaking to Football League World about Southampton and whether he envisions the Saints instantly returning to the top-flight, Carlton Palmer said: "It's been a very disappointing season for Southampton but if they get the appointment of new manager right, then I expect them to be challenging next season in the Championship.

"Of course, some of their big-name players will leave, due to the fact that they have been relegated from the top-flight, and they will have to balance the books with salaries, but they've always had a good youth policy and have had plenty of talented young players to call up, some of them have got promotion already this season with other clubs, that they can recall and play."

What challenges will Southampton face in the Championship next season?

Whilst certainly having the personnel to suggest that the Saints could thrive under Martin and his tactics, next season will not be an easy ride.

Like Burnley, there are several individuals that could quite easily remain in England's top-flight or across Europe and recruitment will undoubtedly play a vital role in how the next campaign plays out.

There is also an expectation that the top-end of the second-tier could be even more competitive than this season, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Millwall, West Brom, Norwich City and Watford all likely to strengthen in the summer.