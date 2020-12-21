Carlton Palmer reveals something Chansiri needs to do at Sheffield Wednesday

Carlton Palmer has urged Dejphon Chansiri to bring in an adviser who can help him spend money more intelligently going forward.

Chansiri has come under scrutiny of late, with Sheffield Wednesday sitting in the Championship relegation zone following a dismal start to the season.

The Owls – who made nine signings over the course of the summer – picked up their first win under Tony Pulis at the weekend, defeating Coventry by a goal to nil at Hillsborough.

Pulis will now be looking for his side to kick on, and the Welshman will be keen to strengthen his squad with the January transfer window looming.

Speaking to This is Futbol, Carlton Palmer has urged owner Dejphon Chansiri to bring in an adviser who can help him spend money more wisely in the long run.

He said: “I can’t say he’s not the right man to take things forward and that’d be wrong of me to say that. He saved the football club and he’s put an awful lot of money into the football club.

“What I would say is Chansiri needs to get somebody in, advising him about football. You can plough as much money into something – whether it’s football [or] whether it’s another business.

“To run a successful football club, you need people who can advise you about football and how to run a successful football club. You need to know exactly what you’re doing and how that money’s spent.

“When you buy a player, it’s not like you have a business and you buy a commodity, that you know what that commodity’s going to be worth. A football player, as a commodity, you might buy him for £50m – but you don’t know whether he’s going to achieve the £50m or whether he’s going to be £10m. He could lose you money.”

The Verdict

Wednesday have made their fair share of signings in recent years, but this upcoming transfer window is arguably the biggest and most crucial in a long while.

The current group of players needs strengthening if they are to stay up this year, as they don’t look capable of beating most of the teams in this division.

They look short of options in every area of the pitch, and for me, they need to strengthen the spine of their squad if they are going to avoid relegation this term.

They sit four points adrift of safety, with the teams above them having a game in hand. It will be a big ask to stay up, and their business next month is so crucial.