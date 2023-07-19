As the beginning of the League One season draws closer, it reaches a point where many across the country will begin their predictions for the nine months of football which lie ahead.

In what is a very intriguing division next year, many clubs with former Premier League pedigree remain in the division, but hope that the 2023/24 season will see their exits from the third tier.

On the other hand, there are a number of clubs who may not have the same pulling power and financial flexibility, but have the capabilities of going under the radar in an attempt to push for the play-off places.

Former West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United defender, and now pundit Carlton Palmer has revealed his surprise packages for the upcoming season in League One.

Which teams will surprise people according to Carlton Palmer?

Speaking to FLW, Palmer stated that "In terms of surprise packages for League One next season, I have chosen Oxford United , Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient."

Based off his three selections, FLW analyses the prospects of each club ahead of the upcoming season.

Oxford United

Last season was a very underwhelming campaign for the U's, particularly in the calendar year of 2023 as a run of just two wins from January 21st until the end of the season saw the club end in 19th place, just two points ahead of MK Dons who occupied the final place in the relegation zone.

However, in Liam Manning's first pre-season since taking charge at the Kassam Stadium on March 11th, Oxford have gone about their business in shrewd fashion so far this window, as well as beating off League One rivals to acquire the services of forwards Ruben Rodrigues and Mark Harris.

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford in recent days, Manning is still hopeful of adding to the six transfers already made so far this summer.

"I think we have two or three more signings to do,"

"Hopefully they will be here in the next couple of weeks." he added.

Oxford are certainly a club to cast a keen eye on next season, as Manning looks to better his previous play-off bid with MK Dons two seasons ago.

Charlton Athletic

Despite being one of the bigger clubs in the division, Charlton haven't reached the play-off places in their three seasons in League One since relegation in 2020, with their closest finish being 7th in the 2020/21 season.

However, since Dean Holden took charge at the Valley, the Addicks made steady progress in the second half of the season, as the 43-year-old took them from 18th on December 22nd to a respectable 10th place finish.

Accumulating just two defeats from their final 12 League One outings last season definitely gives Charlton a platform to build from going into next season, and Holden has added to his ranks with proven quality at this division in the form of Alfie May, Panutche Camara and Harry Isted.

The club will also be buoyant heading into their opening game against Leyton Orient after news broke that the takeover by SE7 Partners has been approved by the FA and EFL.

Could this be the year Charlton return to the Championship?

Leyton Orient

Similarly to Ipswich Town in the Championship, Leyton Orient have already been tipped by many to continue their wave of momentum following promotion to League One as League Two champions.

The O's played some scintillating football last season, winning the fourth tier title at a canter , amassing a total of 91 points under the management of Richie Wellens, who will feel he has something to prove in League One after a previously disappointing spell at this level with Doncaster Rovers.

Despite the club losing stars Laurence Vigouroux and Paul Smyth, the club has maintained a core of players who all fit in to the mould Wellens has created on the pitch which could catch plenty of clubs out next season.

The exciting additions of Ethan Galbraith, Sol Brynn and Idris El Mizouni have bolstered the squad, along with the capture of Dan Agyei who will look to continue his fine form, having scored 16 times last season for Crewe Alexandra.

Despite Orient being 'ahead of schedule', Wellens recently stated that the club must continue to push forward now they are in the third tier again for the first time since 2015, as per TheRealEFL.

“It doesn’t mean we want to stop there – we want to continue this upward curve that we are on and try to be competitive next season.”