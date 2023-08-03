Highlights Sheffield Wednesday face a challenging season in the Championship as they lack quality at this level and haven't made significant midfield recruitment.

Southampton enter the game as favourites due to their superior squad quality and array of attacking talents, despite the departure of Mohammed Salisu.

A draw is predicted for the opening game, but if either team were to win, it would likely be Southampton, although it may be a narrow victory.

The Championship season is closing in on us after a three-month break for the summer - and it's a superb game to kick us off with a relegated Premier League side and a promoted League One outfit under the lights on Friday.

For Sheffield Wednesday, a buoyant Hillsborough will look to roar their side over the line against one of the title favourites, with Xisco Munoz's first point of action in his spell in south Yorkshire aiming to be to win the fans over after the shock departure of Darren Moore. The Owls magically reached the second-tier with an outstanding play-off semi-final win over Peterborough United after being 4-0 down after the first leg - before a last-minute winner against local rivals Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley had the Owls support in ecstasy.

For Southampton, pre-season preparations have been the opposite way around. Just six wins in the top-flight last season saw them perish to the second-tier once again after 11 years in the Premier League, though by keeping the majority of their stars, they will be the favourites for this one.

Carlton Palmer has given his thoughts on a tricky one to call as the curtain comes to a close on pre-season.

What will the score be between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer gave his thoughts on the Championship's opening game, stating: “Both clubs have gone through a turbulent few months. Both clubs have new mangers, but Southampton without doubt have the edge in quality of the current squad. Russell Martin may not know his starting lineup until very late before the game with interest still circulating in James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

“I never take too much stock in pre-season results, but Sheffield Wednesday will be bouncing with their stadium full to the rafters in their first game back in the Championship. They are usually a formidable team at home, but with their lack of quality at Championship level, I think this could be a really hard season for Wednesday.

“Having said all that, with the opening game being at home, I predict a draw - though if any team was to win it, I would go with Southampton - but only narrowly.”

Why are Southampton the favourites to win the game?

As Palmer alluded to, the Saints without doubt have the edge in quality within the squad. Only Mohammed Salisu has departed the club for a huge fee, and their array of attacking talents means that the releases of Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi alongside the departure of Mislav Orsic won't be felt too much.

A midfield that is likely to include James Ward-Prowse, Carlos Alcaraz and Joe Aribo will be much too strong for a Sheffield Wednesday side that quite simply haven't brought in any midfield recruitments to offset the departures of Fikayo Dele-Bashiru and Dennis Adeniran - despite their captures of Ashley Fletcher, Reece James, Pol Valentin and Di'Shon Bernard.

Russell Martin's men will be aiming to hit the ground running in their promotion push, and against a side that is in slight disarray and having just come up from the third-tier, anything less than all three points will be somewhat detrimental to their cause.