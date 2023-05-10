Carlton Palmer has predicted that Barnsley will bounce back from their recent drop in form to reach the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Palmer believes that the deciding factor will be that the second leg of the semi-final against Bolton Wanderers is due to be played at Oakwell.

Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, and the Tykes had confirmed their play-off place ahead of the final day of the League One season and they were joined by Peterborough United after Derby County's defeat away at Hillsborough.

The Posh will host Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final at the Weston Homes Stadium at 8pm on Friday 12th May while the reverse fixture will be played at 8pm on Thursday 18th May.

Barnsley, meanwhile, will head to the UniBol on Saturday 13th May, for a 3pm kick-off, before hosting Bolton in the deciding leg at 8pm on Friday 19th May.

The winners of the two semi-finals will face off in the League One play-off final on Monday May 29th at 3pm - with a place in the Championship on the line.

Carlton Palmer hands Barnsley play-off boost

Though their play-off place was never in doubt, finishing the season with just one win in their last five League One games is not ideal for Michael Duff's side ahead of the play-offs.

But, speaking to Football League World, Palmer has backed them to bounce back and book their place in the final at Wembley.

He said: "All teams have a dip in form. You don't want that dip in form to come at crucial periods, Sheffield Wednesday had a slight dip - they lost to Forest Green Rovers and had a couple of draws - and it has cost them dearly as Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town were relentless.

"Barnsley have had their drop in form. They were close, they maybe could've got in the automatics, but they'll look at this and think: 'Right, we were in scintillating form beforehand but we've dropped off a little now'.

"They're going into a game, into the play-offs, where that all goes out the window.

"Barnsley have suffered two defeats in their last three games while Bolton have two wins in their last three games so you would say Bolton are the form side.

"But I believe the deciding factor will be that Barnsley play the second leg at home. I think Barnsley will come through in a tight encounter."