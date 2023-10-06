Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are in a dire situation, with zero wins and only two points from 10 games, putting them seven points adrift from safety in the league.

The lack of goals is a major concern for the team, with only five goals scored so far this season, the worst in the league.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Neil Warnock could be the best choice to turn things around for Sheffield Wednesday, given his vast experience and success in previous managerial roles.

Sheffield Wednesday are a club that are in turmoil following their shambolic start to the season - and they are on the hunt for a new manager so early into the season after sacking Xisco Munoz in midweek with zero wins to their name so far this season.

The Owls already face a huge uphill battle to survive in the second-tier after a fairytale return in the play-offs last season, and new names are being sounded out. But Carlton Palmer believes that whilst former foe Neil Warnock isn't well liked in south Yorkshire, he could offer the best chances of a great escape if he is appointed.

What is the latest news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday's managerial vacancy?

The Owls made the decision to sack Munoz on Wednesday evening after they lost once again in midweek, this time being a 1-0 loss to West Brom at the Hawthorns to signal just two points from their opening 10 games in the league.

They’re already seven points adrift of the safety zone, and boast the worst attack and goal difference in the league with an astonishing five scored across their 10 games.

Goals are a real issue at Hillsborough, and in Munoz’s defence, it wasn’t entirely an enthralling transfer window - with only six signings made for actual money, and those coming in on free transfers being youth academy signings.

The likes of Dennis Adeniran, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Jack Hunt were all loaned out, and even the loan signings of John Buckley and Jeff Hendrick have done little to inspire the SW6 outfit that they will improve in the future.

As such, the club are looking for their third manager in just four months given Darren Moore departed the club in the summer despite winning promotion from League One with 96 points in a pulsating play-off campaign.

Would Neil Warnock be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

It would certainly be controversial given the array of clubs he has managed in the past, but appointing the veteran boss to steer them out of the wilderness would be a shrewd move by Dajphon Chansiri.

Warnock has taken charge of Sheffield United, Rotherham, Leeds and Huddersfield in the past, meaning that it’s been a ‘Tour de Yorkshire’ for the 74-year-old - though he has never taken a managerial role at Wednesday.

He’s managed the most games in professional football with an overall record of 1619 games, and only left Huddersfield last month to make way for Darren Moore.

With an exemplary record at getting the best out of his teams, Warnock is one of, if not the most qualified people for the role at Wednesday, having done similar with Huddersfield last season.

But this would be a serious challenge, even by his own standards. Just five goals in 10 games is an appalling record, and with firepower lacking at Hillsborough, he’d need to make sure his strikers would be wearing their shooting boots almost instantly upon his arrival if he was to make an impact.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Neil Warnock's potential appointment at Sheffield Wednesday?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that Warnock would be the ideal candidate to replace Munoz to deliver some belief to the SW6 crowd - but it's whether that would be reciprocated.

He said: “You never want to see a manager lose his job by all accounts. Xisco Munoz was a very nice guy, but that is irrelevant - the facts are 10 games, no wins and two points from a possible 30 points is just woeful.

“The Owls find themselves already this early in the season seven points from safety. The question is who do you replace him with now?

“I know some Sheffield Wednesday supporters might be against this idea, but Neil Warnock is available. There’s no compensation to pay, but the issue still to consider is could Neil work with Chansiri? I very much doubt it knowing Neil.

“Also, they are also 15 games from the transfer window - that is another 45 points up for grabs. I know you can bring in free transfers, but if a player has not got a club at this stage in the season, there is a reason for that. If any manager out there could keep the Owls out there, it could be Neil - but sometimes you have to listen to the supporters. Look at Everton with Rafa Benitez, it does not always work taking managers who have managed at rival clubs.”