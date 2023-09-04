Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland had no choice but to sell Ross Stewart due to his contract situation and his refusal to sign a new deal.

It was a difficult start to the new season for the Black Cats, as they failed to win any of their three opening games and were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round.

However, Tony Mowbray has managed to turn that disappointment around with two wins out of their last three games.

Their latest win was the 5-0 thrashing of Southampton, a result that not many Sunderland fans would have expected heading into the game.

Sunderland headed into the game on the back of losing their striker Ross Stewart to the South Coast side, and it seemed the club inflicted their revenge as they claimed an emphatic win.

The win puts Sunderland on seven points, sitting in ninth place as the Championship now heads into the first international break of the season.

The Black Cats will be glad they can claim the bragging rights, as the end of the transfer window last week saw them lose Stewart to Southampton.

Southampton sign Ross Stewart from Sunderland

Southampton announced on Friday the signing of Stewart from Sunderland in a deal that is believed to be around £10 million.

The Scotland international has signed a three-year deal at St. Mary’s after being with Sunderland since January 2021.

The 27-year-old scored 40 goals in 81 games for the club and was pivotal in the club’s return to the Championship a couple of seasons ago.

Stewart has been on the sidelines since January after suffering an Achilles injury and is likely not going to be available for Southampton for another month.

Sunderland were in a difficult position when it came to Stewart, as he only had a year remaining on his contract, and it seemed unlikely, he was going to sign an extension.

What are Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Southampton signing Ross Stewart from Sunderland?

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Southampton signing Ross Stewart and whether this is a blow to Sunderland.

He told FLW: “Sunderland were left in a difficult situation with Ross Stewart. His current deal was due to expire next summer, and he made it very very clear to the club he would not be signing a new deal.

“Sunderland had no choice but to sell. Ross Stewart spent a lot of last season injured, only featuring in 13 games. He is a very very good centre forward who knows where the back of the net is, but given his age, 27 now and the circumstances whilst disappointing to lose him, he’s still not available now apparently for another month and Sunderland have got £10 million plus to invest in a new striker.”

Were Sunderland right to sell Ross Stewart?

Considering he was unlikely to sign a new contract, Sunderland were probably right to sell Stewart while they had the chance.

Keeping him at the club may have helped them on the pitch, but off it, they would have just seen a very good player run down his contract and leave for nothing next summer.

So given they have £10 million in the bank, which is a lot more than they paid for him, it is good business for Sunderland.