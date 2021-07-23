Carlton Palmer reacts to Sheffield Wednesday’s reported transfer interest in 9-goal forward

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has stated Owls target Kyle Hudlin could be a great asset in the Championship and League One due to his height, in an interview with The Transfer Tavern.

The Solihull Moors forward stands at 6’9 and would become one of the tallest players in the EFL if he makes the move to Hillsborough this summer, with The Athletic linking Sheffield Wednesday to a possible move for him in the next month or so.

21-year-old Hudlin scored nine goals in 34 National League appearances for the West Midlands side last term and with Darren Moore’s team currently lacking depth in their attacking department, the non-league forward could be an affordable addition after their relegation to the third tier.

20 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 When was the club founded? 1865 1866 1867 1868

Although Elias Kachunga and Jordan Rhodes’ departures in the last few months have made this position a priority, they have also lost creative players Kadeem Harris and Adam Reach and Hudlin could be a player that can create something out of nothing with his statue.

This would be much-needed for the South Yorkshire side who currently have Josh Windass out injured, coming off before half-time in the club’s recent pre-season friendly against West Bromwich Albion.

Former Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Hudlin could be a decent signing for a side in the second or third tier and in an interview with The Transfer Tavern, he said: “I know he’s attracting a lot of interest.

“League One or maybe even in the Championship, having that height and that physical presence [can go a long way].

“A lot of goals, 90% of goals in football are scored from restarts, corners, free kicks, throw-ins, so it gives you another option.”

The Verdict:

The third tier looks set to be very competitive next season, so having those marginal gains from set-pieces can only help in their goal to have a successful campaign, after suffering a turbulent start to the summer.

Whether Hudlin can make the step up to League One remains to be seen after spending last season in the fifth tier – but he’s an affordable option Moore should seriously be considering.

The forward will not only bring goals, but also contribute with his all-round play and when Sheffield Wednesday aren’t able to create much at different points throughout the season, this will be so important.

His height will make him an automatic threat in both boxes too and because of this, he’s worth a gamble as the club look to provide competition in the striking department.