Ryan Giles' career is seemingly at a crossroads this summer, if recent reports are to be believed.

The full-back has become an established name in the EFL - particularly in the Championship - over recent years after a number of largely successful loan spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough among others.

Giles has become a pivotal asset when it comes to creating chances for a number of the sides he's featured for whilst on loan from Premier League outfits in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town, where game time in the top flight for the 24-year-old has been few and far between.

However, fast-forward to the here and now, and the left-back's future is once again up in the air, as a result of reports involving two of his former loan clubs.

Carlton Palmer issues verdict on potential Middlesbrough swoop for Ryan Giles

That's because, according to a fresh update from The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough are set to rekindle their interest in the man who starred on loan at the Riverside Stadium across the 2022/23 campaign.

This comes amid uncertainty regarding an obligation to buy which was inserted in Hull City's deal to acquire the full-back's services from Kenilworth Road late in the January transfer window.

Football League World have spoken exclusively to former England defender, Carlton Palmer, for his thoughts on the situation, after what he believes has been a difficult period for Giles.

"Middlesbrough are hoping that they can re-sign Ryan Giles," he began. "They would like to take him on loan ideally, rather than a permanent deal."

"Ryan spent a season on loan at Middlesbrough when Michael Carrick took over and impressed hugely. He then decided to take the opportunity to go to Luton Town in the Premier League, but it's fair to say, that move didn't work out for him. It's been a difficult 12 months for Giles," he continued.

"He went on loan to Hull in January, where an agreement was put in place for a permanent deal of £4m, but with a new manager in place and Financial Fair Play concerns at the MKM Stadium, there may be an opportunity for Boro to capitalise and bring him back to the club."

"It is believed that Giles would welcome a return to Boro if it became an option, but they certainly wouldn't be getting near the £4m that Hull obligated to pay this summer. When Giles switched to Hull it was ratified, but we don't know what the situation is likely to be there," Palmer added.

"He didn't start the last seven games as Liam Rosenior's side missed out on the play-offs, so we'll have to see how the new manager plays his football and where Giles fits in. All of that remains to be seen, so Boro would be interested in taking him back on loan."

Ryan Giles' stellar 2022/23 form at the Riverside Stadium

Palmer also referenced the left-back's fine form under Carrick two seasons ago, as the former Manchester United midfielder, who has recently commited his long-term future to the Teesside outfit, took the Reds from a relegation-threatened position to the play-off semi-finals, where they were defeated by Coventry.

Ryan Giles' 22/23 Middlesbrough Championship Stats Total Matches Played 45 Average Rating 7.07 Assists 11 Touches per Game 64.2 Big Chances Created 23 Key Passes per Game 2 Clean Sheets 6 Dribbled Past per Game 0.3 All stats as per Sofascore

"In 2022/23, he produced 12 assists in that season, and was tailor-made for how Carrick wanted to play," the pundit stated.

He concluded: "It's understood that Giles and Carrick have remained in contact since his loan spell, so Carrick will be waiting to see what happens when Hull's deal is ratified and whether he can get him out on loan."

Ryan Giles' Hull City situation needs clarity ASAP

Looking back with hindsight, it was clearly a risk at the time for the insertion of a reported £4m obligation to buy in Giles' loan move to East Yorkshire, especially now Rosenior has been replaced by Tim Walter.

Hull Live reported last month that the deal is expected to go through, although Walter will have the final say on where the 24-year-old fits into his plans, whilst in the same article, the full-back spoke of his fondness for the club in allowing him another opportunity in the loan market.

His initial period at the MKM Stadium saw an inconsistent run of game time and at times, performances, but the fact Walter has stated that it's good his new employers are used to a possession-heavy style, chairman Acun Ilicali has raised concerns over FFP, which could have ramifications on a deal which is yet to be confirmed by themselves or the Hatters.

"There are FFP limits and there is a big pressure on all Championship clubs. They will only let me send £14m from my pocket and I will spend that to the limit, but after that we cannot spend any more," he revealed during Walter's maiden press conference.

However, Carrick clearly has admiration for Giles, and could strike plenty of worse deals in aid of Boro's own play-off bid, although Hull will clearly look to put a dent in those aspirations by finally concluding this drawn-out transfer saga.