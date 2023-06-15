Leeds United have announced that they will release Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles at the end of this month.

Their official statement read: "The following players will be released when their contracts expire: Will Brook, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry, Joel Robles."

Could Forshaw or Robles be kept by Leeds?

Robles and Forshaw, however, have been offered the chance to continue training with the squad this pre-season, with a view to extending their stay at Elland Road. The club added: "Both Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have been invited back to the club for pre-season training, when the first team return in July."

The Daily Mail claim that Forshaw will still be offered a new deal, on reduced terms. This claim is also shared by Sky Sports' Tim Thornton:

Robles joined the club last summer on a free transfer and played six times for the Whites, including all of their final four Premier League fixtures in place of Illan Meslier.

Forshaw has spent five-and-a-half seasons at Elland Road but has had an injury ravaged time with the club. The 31-year-old midfielder has 91 appearances for Leeds in that time.

What's Carlton Palmer's verdict?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Forshaw and Robles could have a vital part to play in the second tier for the Whites, given their experience.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "This is a strange one for me, Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw have already been released by the club, but now they're in discussions over fresh deals.

"They are both experienced players, so it makes sense to keep them in what will be a tough, demanding Championship next season.

"But this is the issue with the club having no head coach in place - footballing decisions have to be made by none footballing people.

"Leeds have to get a new manager in place, sooner rather than later, but they also have to get the appointment right as there is a lot of work to be done at Leeds during this summer, so they can mount a serious attack to get promoted back to the Premier League."

Should Leeds retain Forshaw and Robles?

Forshaw is certainly someone Leeds should be looking to keep, given the high likelihood of Marc Roca and Tyler Adams departing, leaving Leeds short of first-team midfield options.

The central-midfielder could be a good mentor to the likes of Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, and Archie Gray as well, and Palmer is right to point out his vital experience.

Robles is more than serviceable as a back-up goalkeeper, and is another Leeds ought to consider keeping around.

He could even be a starter for Leeds in the Championship, should they move on Illan Meslier this summer.