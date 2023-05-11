Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Michael Flynn is a "good appointment" for Swindon Town.

Flynn was named as the Robins new boss on Monday, replacing Jody Morris who was sacked earlier this month after winning just four of his 18 games in charge.

The 42-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the County Ground and owner Clem Morfuni believes he fits the bill perfectly for the club.

"This was a thorough and fast-moving process as we had very specific requirements for this role, and Michael quickly became the leading candidate," Morfuni said in a statement on the club's official website.

"We wanted to appoint a manager who is experienced at League Two level, and Michael’s knowledge of the current squad, the division itself and potential new recruits is very comprehensive and impressive.

“He has a record of recruiting well and has already identified areas he wishes to strengthen with a list of targets, and he will have our full support as he rebuilds the squad."

Flynn has been out of work since being sacked by Walsall last month following a run of one win in 20 league games, but he has previously enjoyed success during a four-and-a-half year stint at Newport County, leading the Exiles to two League Two play-off finals and some notable FA Cup runs.

The Robins ended their season with a 2-1 home win over Crawley Town on Monday and finished 10th in the table.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says Flynn is a good appointment for the Robins, pointing to his previous experience at the level as a reason for optimism.

"I think it's a good appointment," Palmer said.

"When you listen to what Swindon Town's remit was and what they required in a new manager, they were looking for somebody who knew the league, they want to challenge next season so they wanted someone who was familiar with the league.

"In Mike Flynn they have someone who has managed over 300 games in the division including two play-off final trips with Newport, so I think it's a good appointment."

Is Michael Flynn the right man for Swindon Town?

Palmer is right that Flynn has achieved success in the fourth tier previously, but his spell at Walsall does raise question marks over his suitability for the job at the County Ground.

It was an underwhelming season for the Robins this campaign and after the failed Morris experiment, Morfuni needed to get this appointment correct.

Given the excellent work he did with Newport, Flynn deserves to another opportunity after his struggles at Walsall and he is inheriting a talented squad which should be capable of challenging for promotion next season with the right additions in the summer.

It is a gamble for the Robins, but Flynn will bring knowledge and experience of the level and should provide some stability after a turbulent campaign for the club.