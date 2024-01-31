Highlights Dewsbury-Hall's desire to stay at Leicester City despite Premier League interest is a huge boost for the Foxes' promotion push, says Carlton Palmer.

Leicester's top position in the Championship is due to Dewsbury-Hall's impressive performances with 10 goals and nine assists.

Staying with Leicester is the best decision for Dewsbury-Hall's career as he will continue to be a key player and play Premier League football next season.

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer has described the news that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wants to stay at Leicester City amid significant interest from the Premier League as "a huge boost" for the Foxes.

Leicester are looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Enzo Maresca's side are well on their way to guaranteeing they play top flight football next season. The Foxes are top of the table, 10 points clear of Ipswich Town and the chasing pack.

Championship title race (As of January 31, 2024) Position Team Played GD Points 1. Leicester City 29 36 69 2. Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3. Southampton 28 21 58 4. Leeds United 29 25 57

Leicester have scored 59 goals, the most in the division, and conceded just 23 times, fewer than any other side in the Championship, highlighting just how good they've been at both ends of the pitch.

Dewsbury-Hall in demand

Dewsbury-Hall has been one of Leicester City's standout players this season and has attracted interest from the Premier League elite.

The midfielder has been arguably the best player in the Championship. He has scored 10 times and provided nine assists from 28 league games and has the Leicester midfield ticking.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Championship stats 2023/24 (Sofascore) Appearances 28 Goals 10 Assists 9 Touches per game 62.5 Key passes 2.7 Ball recoveries per game 5 Data accurate as of January 31, 2024

According to The Athletic, Brighton made an approach for Dewsbury-Hall, with an initial offer of £20 million falling well below Leicester City's asking price.

The Foxes are holding out for double the reported figure offered by Brighton. The Seagulls are set to end their pursuit of the Leicester player for the time being, with the top flight club unwilling to match the £40 million asking price set by the Foxes.

It has been reported that Dewsbury-Hall is still attracting Premier League interest, with the likes of Everton, Fulham, and Brentford all keeping tabs.

Leicester do not need to sell any of their players, as they appear to be set on making an immediate return to the Premier League.

Mail Sport reported that the midfielder wants to stay at Leicester, amid interest from Premier League clubs. Dewsbury-Hall has been with Leicester since he was eight years old and has no intention of leaving anytime soon.

Dewsbury-Hall decision is "a massive boost for Leicester"

Palmer feels Dewsbury-Hall's desire to remain with the Foxes despite interest from Premier League sides is a major boost to Leicester as they continue their promotion push.

The former midfielder, who played for the likes of West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday, said: "Fantastic news for Leicester City has emerged as one of their star players Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, one of the Championship's standout players this season, wants to remain at the club amid interest from Brighton and Hove Albion.

"Dewsbury-Hall has 10 goals and nine assists in 27 league games and has helped Leicester reach the summit of the Championship table.

"Leicester have put a £40 million price tag on their star player, but he has no interest in departing the club he has been with for 17 years.

"This is huge news for Leicester and their supporters as the window is coming to a conclusion, so they can focus on winning the league and getting back to the Premier League at the first attempt."

Dewsbury-Hall is better off staying put

Dewsbury-Hall has made the correct decision for his career by staying with Leicester City. He is the star man at the King Power stadium and plays in pretty much every game for the Foxes.

If he were to leave for a Premier League club, he may see his career stagnate due to limited starts and time on the pitch. Staying with Leicester, particularly when they look so certain to be promoted, is a no-brainer.

He will be playing Premier League football next season and leaving for another club would not make sense.