Carlton Palmer believes that Chris Wilder and Sheffield United supporters must be frustrated by the latest twist in the ownership situation at the club.

It has been reported by The Star that current owner Prince Abdullah is seeking to renegotiate the compensation he’ll be owed if the Blades gain Premier League promotion.

The Saudi Arabian has agreed a deal with a consortium led by Steven Rosen, which has been cleared by the English Football League.

However, it has been reported that Prince Abdullah is now looking to renegotiate these terms at the last minute amid Sheffield United’s push for a return to the top flight under Chris Wilder.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of December 9th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 19 +16 39 2 Leeds United 19 +20 38 3 Burnley 19 +17 37 4 Sunderland 19 +14 36 5 Middlesbrough 19 +11 31 6 Blackburn Rovers 19 +5 31 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Palmer makes Sheffield United ownership claim

Palmer has claimed that Wilder has done a fantastic job with Sheffield United this season given the circumstances surrounding the ownership uncertainty.

He believes that it will be massively frustrating that the takeover hasn’t been completed yet, and that January funds will be needed in their promotion battle.

“Sheffield United fans and Chris Wilder must be frustrated hearing the news that Prince Abdullah attempts to negotiate a higher promotion fee at the 11th hour,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I mean, Chris just wants this deal done.

“On Sunday, they managed to get a draw at high-flying West Bromwich Albion, and he had no fewer than six under 22 players on the pitch at one time.

“19 games in, he’s clear by one point at the top of the league, given he’s had two points deducted, he’s doing a remarkable job.

“I know that he was given the money in the summer to recruit well, and he did very well.

“But, like I said before, he has nothing on the bench in terms of, no disrespect, they’re young kids with inexperience.

“So, to be at the top of the league doing what he’s doing in this moment in time, to give them a chance they need to strengthen in the January transfer window, so they need this deal to be done.”

Palmer issues warning to Prince Abdullah

Palmer has warned that the prospective buyers could yet pull out of the deal if it cannot be finalised in time to make an impact on the January transfer window.

“I don’t think Prince Abdullah has been fair here,” he added.

“He knew Sheffield United were going to be one of the strongest teams in the division, he agreed a deal of £105 million in the summer and he was already agreed a compensation figure if they got promoted, he needs to stick to that.

“He can’t keep changing the goalposts now because Sheffield United are in the position they are in.

“The timing of this deal will be crucial to what happens to Sheffield United.

“If I was the prospective buyers, and I’m looking at this and I’m thinking ‘well, you know what, if this deal isn’t done in time for me to get the money to Chris Wilder to bring in some replacements, I’m pulling out of the deal’ because it’s going to happen to Chris in the second part of the season.

“So, what Prince Abdullah needs to do if he wants to sell the football club is stick on the original deal.

“Everything has been ratified by the Football League, it’s clear to go forward.

“You can get your money, you can get out, and the new owners can get in there, give Chris Wilder the tools he needs to finish the job he started already.”

Sheffield United takeover uncertainty will hold back their promotion chances

The longer this drags on the likelier it is to prevent the club from being able to do January business next month.

If Wilder is unable to improve his squad, then they are at a serious risk of falling behind their rivals, as such a small squad leaves them open to major injury issues.

Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland will all surely look to sign players in the new year given how tight the top two battle is, so Sheffield United will need to be involved as well.

Palmer is also absolutely right in that everyone tipped the club for a promotion push in the summer, so upping the compensation fee at this stage would be an unfair concession to Rosen and his consortium.