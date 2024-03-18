Pundit Carlton Palmer admits he was concerned by Sheffield Wednesday's 6-0 defeat at Ipswich Town on Saturday, but he believes the Owls can still stay in the Championship this season.

Wednesday and Ipswich were promoted together from League One last season, but the fortunes of the two clubs could not have been more contrasting this campaign, with the Owls fighting against relegation and the Tractor Boys competing for promotion to the Premier League.

The gulf in class was evident at Portman Road on Saturday as Ipswich put in a relentless performance, and they established a three-goal lead before half time thanks to goals from Omari Hutchinson, Cameron Burgess and Nathan Broadhead.

The hosts' dominance continued after the break, with Hutchinson getting his second in the 48th minute before substitute Ali Al-Hamadi scored twice late on to seal an emphatic victory.

Wednesday's misery was compounded by the fact that captain Barry Bannan and winger Ian Poveda, who has impressed since his arrival on loan from Leeds United in January, were both forced off with injuries during the game.

The positive for the Owls is that other results went in their favour over the weekend, and while they remain 23rd in the table, they are just one point from safety.

Palmer: Sheffield Wednesday must pick themselves up from Ipswich defeat

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that he was alarmed by the manner of Wednesday's defeat at Ipswich, but he insists the Owls still have an excellent chance of survival this season.

"It was a very concerning Sheffield Wednesday defeat to Ipswich away from home," Palmer said.

"I didn't expect Sheffield Wednesday to get anything from Leeds and the Ipswich game, but the manner of the defeat is concerning and they've got to pick themselves up.

"The goal difference now is -31, so they're not going to be able to count on that.

"They had four great results before coming up against top opposition in that division, now coming up is a massive game for them at home to Swansea, and then they've got Middlesbrough away, QPR away, Norwich at home and Stoke at home.

"It's a massive, massive three or four weeks coming up for Sheffield Wednesday.

"I think it's going to go to the wire, I think it's going to be really, really close in there, but Sheffield Wednesday have to win their next game at home to Swansea, that's how important it is.

"They've got to pick themselves up, from the outside looking in, you would have expected them not to pick up any results against Leeds and Ipswich.

"The result against Leeds was a close one, but to go to Ipswich, I watched the game, and the manner of the defeat was quite worrying.

"So they've got to pick themselves up now, they're still in with a fantastic chance from where they were.

"When you look at where they were when Danny Rohl came in, I thought they were dead and buried, so they've given themselves a chance.

"You've got Huddersfield who are in the bottom three on 39 points, Birmingham just outside on 39 points, QPR on 40 points, Stoke and Plymouth on 41 points, Blackburn on 42 points, and I think you're going up to Millwall on 43 points.

"Sheffield Wednesday and QPR, out of the bottom six or seven teams, are the ones who have seemed to put some runs together.

"Sheffield Wednesday still have a fantastic chance, they have to pick themselves up from that disappointing result and performance, and Swansea becomes a very, very big game for them."

Ipswich Town defeat will not define Sheffield Wednesday season

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that it was a worrying afternoon for Wednesday at Portman Road, and Rohl must take some responsibility for the defeat.

Rohl has done an outstanding job since taking charge of the Owls in October, but instead of taking a more pragmatic approach, he fielded an attacking line-up against Ipswich, and it proved to be incredibly costly.

However, as Palmer says, Wednesday would not have expected to pick up results against Leeds and Ipswich, and they are now heading into a crucial period in which they face a number of their relegation rivals.

Results over the coming weeks will determine whether the Owls will stay in the Championship, and Rohl will be desperately hoping to have Bannan and Poveda available for the upcoming fixtures.