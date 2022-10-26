Carlton Palmer reacts to “bold” appointment made by Middlesbrough as Michael Carrick arrives

Middlesbrough took their time over replacing Chris Wilder in the dugout, with Leo Percovich picking up some handy points in the last few weeks, and eventually landed on Michael Carrick.

The former England international will be the main figure in a senior dugout for the first time on a permanent basis, and his first mission will be to pull Boro away from the relegation picture and into a safe mid table position.

Carrick has bided his time since retiring from his playing career before becoming a manager, and if his impact can replicate former Manchester United colleague Kieran McKenna’s at Ipswich Town, then Boro are in for an enjoyable ride for the remainder of the season.

The beauty of the Championship, and often the EFL as a whole, is that a sustained positive run can take a club from the verge of the bottom three to the outskirts of the play-offs in a short space of time and Carrick needs to make the squad believe that they are capable of achieving that.

When asked if Carrick was the right choice of manager by the club, Carlton Palmer said: “It’s a bold appointment but I was hugely impressed with what Michael did when he was caretaker at Manchester United.

“It’s easy to say you’ve done a great job with the quality of players he had at Manchester United, but you’ve got to start somewhere, and Steve Gibson is a really good chairman.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Middlesbrough players play for now?

1 of 24 ADAMA TRAORE WOLVES ASTON VILLA

“He’s always put his money where his mouth is, I think he wants to go with the youth, he doesn’t want to keep dipping into his back pocket anymore.

“So, going with a younger manager in Michael Carrick, who also has the ability, like Vincent Kompany with Manchester City, to go to Manchester United to get other players out on loan, I think it’ll be a good fit.”