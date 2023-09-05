Highlights Birmingham City have started their Championship campaign in great form, remaining unbeaten in their first five matches.

The club's signing of Oli Burke on loan from Werder Bremen adds to their attacking options.

Despite Burke not being a prolific goalscorer, his experience and versatility make him a valuable addition to the squad.

After an average campaign last season, Birmingham City have kicked off their 2023/24 Championship campaign in great form so far.

Indeed, having played five league matches prior the international break, the Blues have won three, and drawn two, meaning they are just one of two sides in the division to remain unbeaten at this stage, the other being Preston North End.

Thanks to their fine start, the club currently sit fourth in the league standings at this early stage, a position we're certain boss John Eustace would have gladly taken before a ball was kicked this campaign.

Birmingham City sign Oli Burke on deadline day

In a further boost to the club's efforts, the Blues managed to pull off a further signing on deadline day, adding to the business done by the club earlier this summer.

Indeed, Werder Bremen forward Oli Burke arrived on a loan deal, adding to the Blues attacking options.

Speaking to Birmingham City club media upon the confirmation of his arrival, Burke said: "I am delighted to finally be here.

"Obviously, it is nice and late in the window, but I am happy to get it done.

"It has been a long day, but all worth it in the end. I am very happy to be here."

Is Oli Burke a good signing for Birmingham City?

With Burke having signed, it begs the question - is he a good addition for the Blues this summer?

For an answer on this, we discussed the deal with former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer.

Palmer waxed lyrical about Blues' start to the season, and his comments suggest he feels Burke could be a good addition to the squad at St Andrews.

"Birmingham City have had a fabulous start to the season under John Eustace sitting fourth in the Championship with three wins and two draws," Palmer discussed with FLW.

"They have just added Oliver Burke to the squad from Werder Bremen on loan. John Eustace had been tracking the forward all summer.

"I think Oliver gives Birmingham City another attacking option.

"His preferred position is out wide, but he can also operate up front and in behind the striker.

"Whilst the Scottish international is not prolific, at 26, he is experienced and knows the league, having spent half of last season on loan at Millwall."

Will Oliver Burke be a success at Birmingham City?

Carlton Palmer is absolutely right to point out that Oliver Burke has not been the most prolific of players during his career.

However, he has only played 60-odd Championship matches at this stage, and he does have ten goals in those.

For me, a big mitigating factor in terms of his attacking returns in the division is the fact he has always played half a season here, half a season there, etc.

Elsewhere in his career, he has tended to play top-flight football, which simply may not be his level.

It will really be interesting to see how he gets on if given a run in this Birmingham side this season, who are riding the wave of optimism around the club at the moment with the new takeover.

John Eustace is doing a brilliant job and it will be interesting to see what he can get out of Burke, who, at 26, should be entering his peak years.