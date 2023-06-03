Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Southampton's £40 million valuation of captain James Ward-Prowse is fair.

According to The Sun, the Saints are demanding a significant fee for the midfielder, viewing him as one of their most sellable assets along with fellow midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Who is interested in signing Ward-Prowse?

Ward-Prowse is widely expected to depart St Mary's this summer following the club's relegation to the Championship, and he has no shortage of suitors, with Premier League sides West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all said to be keen.

Despite his side's struggles this season, the 28-year-old enjoyed another impressive individual campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Ward-Prowse has been with the Saints since the age of eight, but he refused to rule out an exit over the coming months, while director of football Rasmus Ankersen admitted there is a strong chance he will be sold.

How much is Ward-Prowse worth?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said he expects Ward-Prowse to move on this summer and believes the club's reported valuation is reasonable.

"Southampton have slapped a £40 million price tag on James Ward-Prowse," Palmer said.

"I know James wouldn't want to leave Southampton, but he's got to think of his England future.

"He's been a one-club player, he's been a great servant.

"I think they turned down £35-40 million from Aston Villa, so in today's current market they're in the ballpark with that figure and I think there will be takers at that figure as well.

"I expect James Ward-Prowse to be playing in the Premier League next season and unfortunately away from his boyhood club Southampton."

Is James Ward-Prowse worth £40m?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that it is an accurate valuation of Ward-Prowse.

Palmer is right that clubs will likely be willing to meet the asking price given Ward-Prowse's impressive performances, and it will be tough for him to turn down the opportunity to stay in the Premier League and potentially play European football.

As Palmer says, Ward-Prowse also needs to be in the top flight to boost his England prospects and his departure from St Mary's is looking increasingly inevitable.

He will be a huge loss to the Saints, but the funds from his sale will at least allow incoming manager Russell Martin to invest in the squad for a much-needed rebuild.