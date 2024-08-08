EFL Pundit Carlton Palmer has reacted to the latest development in the transfer saga of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun-Rak-Sakyi, who is set to join Sheffield United at QPR's expense.

The forward has been the subject of extensive transfer speculation across the summer, with numerous Championship clubs clamoring for his signature.

However, as reported by Football Insider, Rak-Sakyi is closing in on a loan move to Sheffield United after discussions were held by Leeds United, Hull City, Watford and QPR.

It was reported separately by Alan Nixon of The Sun - via his exclusive Patreon service - that the Blades have agreed to uniquely increase his wage alongside paying a steep seven-figure loan fee, which seemingly ruled many suitors out of the race including Marti Cifuentes' QPR.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Sheffield United, QPR development

Palmer has reacted to the latest turn of events in Rak-Sakyi's immediate future, recognising the blow that United's agreement has registered to QPR.

"Crystal Palace are not interested in selling young winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi," Palmer exclusively explained to Football League World.

"Southampton have had two bids turned down for him, they also want to take him on loan. Crystal Palace will not entertain that, they're not going to let a rival in the Premier League - especially mid-table to the bottom-end of the table - take a player of his quality on loan.

"So the preferred option is for the player to go out on loan [to the Championship].

"It's believed that Crystal Palace have said whoever takes the player on loan has to cover his salary and pay a sizable loan fee which is believed to be around seven figures, so that has put off a lot of clubs.

"Apparently Sheffield United are in the front-running for that, saying that they will even increase his salary and pay the loan fee to get him which is likely going to see them win out the race for his signature, but the player himself [is reported to] like to remain in London.

"But with Sheffield United willing to pay the loan fee and give him an excess in his salary, it's likely he's going to go there, that's the way it's looking at this present moment in time.

"QPR would've loved to have taken him, as I say it would've suited the player to stay in London but he also wants to go somewhere where he can achieve something.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's career stats, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2022/23 Charlton Athletic (loan) 49 15 9 2023/24 Crystal Palace 8 0 0

"With all due respect to QPR, I don't think they're going to be pushing for the play-offs and certainly not for automatic promotion, so I wouldn't say it's good news for them because you want to take a player like Jes on loan.

"Very talented, got a great future ahead of him but obviously at the money that's asked for his services, it does take QPR out of the picture. As we know, QPR are on a very tight budget."

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could've been QPR's Chris Willock replacement

In contrast to recent years, QPR are heading in to the upcoming Championship campaign in good health and hands amid a renewed sense of optimism around Loftus Road.

It's all a process for the R's, who are unlikely to seriously contest for promotion but undoubtedly find themselves on a positive and progressive trajectory under Cifuentes after the good work he put in last term to stave off relegation.

The likes of Zan Celar and Jonathan Varane represent intriguing, left-field captures at QPR to supplement a satisfying summer in West London, yet Chris Willock's departure to Cardiff City is a certain blow despite the division in opinion he struck among supporters in his final two seasons at the club.

Willock's inconsistency was a clear drawback and perhaps the reason why he's simply joined a direct rival instead of playing Premier League football by now, but at his best, he still brought creativity and flair that QPR sorely lack away from star playmaker Ilias Chair.

Rak-Sakyi, who often operated as an inside forward for Charlton, is a different attacking profile and offers more end product and directness than Willock.

Either way, though, the right-sided wing berth requires bolstering - and fast. For all his endeavour and running, Paul Smyth simply can't be relied on for a team looking to finish in the top-half across 46 matches and the options are all too thin on the ground beyond the Northern Irishman.

Related Zan Celar starts: The predicted QPR XI to face WBA on Saturday Football League World has predicted how Marti Cifuentes will set up his QPR side for their opener against West Bromwich Albion

With that in mind, Rak-Sakyi's impending move to Bramall Lane is sure to prove a real blow for the R's and it feels unlikely they'll be able to sign a better alternative.

However, as Palmer admitted, QPR aren't really going to challenge for promotion, so it's a tall order for them to commit to covering as much of Rak-Sakyi's wages and coughing up the significant loan fee. The Blades, meanwhile, are likely to challenge at the top-end and have the safety net of parachute payments in any case. They've taken a risk that QPR frustratingly weren't able to.