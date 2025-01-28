Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has labelled Chuba Akpom's stance on a move to Sunderland this month as a blow for the Black Cats, who have reportedly been rebuffed by the ex-Middlesbrough star after expressing an interest.

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship but remain in strong need of additional attacking firepower in order to solidify their automatic promotion bid from now until the end of the campaign, having already fallen short in separate pursuits of recently-signed Sheffield United duo Ben Brereton-Diaz and Tom Cannon.

A host of names have been linked with a switch to Wearside this month but the most surprising rumour had involved Akpom, who was reportedly of interest to Sunderland along with Ligue 1 duo RC Lens and Lille. However the Ajax frontman is said to have "no interest" in joining Sunderland a year-and-a-half on from leaving north-east rivals Middlesbrough for a £12.2 million switch to the Dutch giants.

Akpom signed for Ajax in the summer of 2023 off the back of a terrific campaign in the Championship with Boro, in which he scored 29 goals. The former Arsenal striker was prolific in his debut campaign at Ajax but has struggled for consistent form this time around, tallying just eight strikes from 31 appearances to date.

Chuba Akpom's career stats by club via FotMob, as of 27 January Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2012-2018 Arsenal 12 0 0 2014 Brentford (loan) 4 0 0 2014 Coventry City (loan) 6 0 0 2015 Nottingham Forest (loan) 7 0 0 2015-2016 Hull City (loan) 41 7 1 2017 Brighton and Hove Albion (loan) 10 0 0 2018 St. Truiden (loan) 16 6 1 2018-2020 PAOK Thessaloniki 79 18 7 2020-2023 Middlesbrough 82 34 4 2021-2022 PAOK Thessaloniki (loan) 52 11 2 2023- Ajax 67 23 4

It's not yet clear whether Akpom will be on the move once again, but he seemingly won't be returning to familiar quarters to shatter Boro hearts with a Sunderland switch - which has been labelled as a "blow" as far as Regis Le Bris and co are concerned.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Sunderland's failed Chuba Akpom, Ajax transfer pursuit

Palmer believes Akpom's stance represents a blow for Sunderland, who would almost certainly benefit from his second-tier goalscoring pedigree as they bid for promotion back to the promised land.

"Sunderland were hopeful of signing Chuba Akpom but he's moved quickly to refuse the move. He's said he's not interested in a move to Sunderland this transfer window," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"The 29-year-old emerged as an apparent target for the Black Cats last week, he was an option for Sunderland after they failed to get Ben Brereton-Diaz and Tom Cannon, both of whom have signed for promotion rivals Sheffield United.

"Akpom has said he has no interest in going to Sunderland, it's not clear if he has any interest in leaving Ajax at all. He had a prolific spell on Teesside, registering 34 goals in 82 outings - a record that convinced Ajax to sign him for a fee of £12.2 million including add-ons.

"Since arriving in Amsterdam, the striker has hit 23 goals in 67 matches. Akpom, of course, is always going to be on the lips of teams who want to gain promotion given his prolific spell at Middlesbrough, but he's made it clear he doesn't want to move to Sunderland.

"To be fair, Ajax are not saying they want to sell him. It's a blow for the Black Cats who are looking to bring in that firepower until the end of the season, if he repeated the form he showed at Middlesbrough they would absolutely be in with a shout of getting automatic promotion.

"But as it stands, he has said he has no interest in moving to Sunderland."

Chuba Akpom signing at Sunderland would have intensified upcoming Middlesbrough clash

Akpom could have been a game-changing wildcard for Le Bris in the remainder of the season and it's bound to be something of a frustration that he is against a move, but Middlesbrough will look at it rather differently.

The Teessiders will be breathing a collective sigh of relief, you would imagine, having been spared of the sight of one of their best players in recent times turning out for both a local and promotion rival, especially with the upcoming clash between the two sides scheduled to commence on next Monday's mid-season transfer deadline day.

Had he signed in time for the affair, fourth-placed Sunderland would further fancy their chances at snatching all three points on Teesside, while seeing Akpom back at the Riverside Stadium but in opposition colours would have been a sore sight for Boro.

It does not look as though Akpom will be going back to the Championship this month, but it will be interesting to see if a potential return occurs come the summer.