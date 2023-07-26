Pundit Carlton Palmer believes striker Paul Mullin will be a "massive miss" for Wrexham if he faces an extended period on the sidelines.

Mullin suffered a punctured lung in the Red Dragons' 3-1 win over a youthful Machester United side during their pre-season trip to America after a collision with goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

The 28-year-old required several minutes of treatment after the incident before eventually walking off the field with an oxygen mask.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter after the game to wish Mullin a speedy recovery and the striker will miss the start of the League Two season, which gets underway in just over a week.

Mullin was the Red Dragons' top scorer last season with an incredible 47 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions to help his side to the National League title and manager Phil Parkinson could not hide his anger at Bishop's challenge on Mullin.

"It is a real blow for us. You can’t hide away from that," Parkinson told The Athletic. "I thought it was a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper and it should have been a straight red. If it is not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it is still a dangerous challenge. So, if you add the two scenarios together, he should have been off the pitch. It was a dangerous challenge and Mulls is our talisman."

"I’m fuming with it. I have to be honest about that. It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game. I can’t say any more than the fact I’m not happy with it at all."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Mullin will be a huge loss for the Red Dragons if he is out for an extended period of time.

"Wrexham are sweating on the fitness of their star striker Paul Mullin who was injured in their 3-1 win over Manchester United," Palmer said.

"Paul required lengthy treatment before being able to walk off the pitch with an oxygen mask.

"Paul has scored 64 goals in the past two seasons in the National League for Wrexham, he's a hugely important player for them and would be a massive miss.

"Hopefully the fact that he was able to leave the field of play walking is a positive and he won't be out for too long."

How much of a blow is Paul Mullin's injury for Wrexham?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Mullin will be missed during his absence.

Mullin is the Red Dragons' talisman and it would be no surprise to see him reach significant numbers again next season in League Two after scoring 32 for Cambridge United the last time he played at the level in the 2020-21 campaign.

However, Wrexham do have strong options in the forward areas who can provide the goals while Mullin is unavailable, including Ollie Palmer, Liam McAlinden, Billy Waters and Sam Dalby, while they may decide to enter the market to add further depth.

Parkinson will be keen to get Mullin back fit as soon as possible, but he must be cautious to avoid losing him for longer.