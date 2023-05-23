With just one year remaining on his current deal with Watford, it is widely expected that Ismaila Sarr will depart Vicarage Road this summer.

It is the Hornets' last opportunity to cash in on what is a depreciating asset, and given that the club are facing a second successive season in the Championship, the possibility of the Senegalese international signing a new deal in WD18 seems impossible.

Instead, it is likely that Sarr will move to a Premier League side, with several having been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old over the last few seasons.

One of those clubs is Crystal Palace, with the Eagles having been linked with Sarr on several occasions previously.

They first made an attempt to sign Sarr on transfer deadline day in 2020, according to reports, and followed up their interest last summer following Watford's relegation to the Championship.

Most recently, the Eagles were linked with the 25-year-old this month, with the Mirror, via the Express, claiming that he is a 'likely target' for the Selhurst Park outfit this summer, and that he is seen as a viable replacement for Wilfried Zaha should he depart.

Palace star Zaha is out of contract at the end of June and it looks increasingly likely that he could depart.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Ismaila Sarr being seen as a Wilfried Zaha replacement?

Offering his thoughts on the above reports, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Sarr could be a good signing for Crystal Palace, but does caution that Zaha will be difficult to replace.

"Zaha's boots will be hard to fill," Palmer explained to FLW.

"He's been Palace's talisman for years - supremely talented.

"But, Sarr is a very talented player, and were it not for the asking price [set by Watford previously], he would be plying his trade at Aston Villa.

"I think this would be a very good signing for Palace - very very attack minded.

"Look at the players that are flourishing under Roy Hodgson at Palace this season.

"I think it would be a very very good move and in keeping with Zaha."

Would Ismaila Sarr be a good signing for Crystal Palace as a Zaha replacement?

I'm inclined to agree with Palmer that Sarr would be an excellent signing for Crystal Palace this summer.

The Senegalese international did not have the best campaign in 2022/23, but still produced 10 goals and six assists despite largely underwhelming.

A move this summer would revitalise the 25-year-old, though, especially one back to the Premier League.

I do think the 'Zaha replacement' reported in the media should be tempered though.

As Palmer points out, Zaha has big boots to fill having been the club's main man for years, and viewing Sarr as his replacement is only setting him up to fail or underwhelm in my opinion.

Instead, Sarr should be taken as he is, and judged on his own merits, rather than compared to Zaha.

Do that, and this success could be a real success for Crystal Palace.