Sunderland are one of three sides that are interested in signing Swansea City striker Liam Cullen this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has caught the attention of interested sides having enjoyed a breakthrough season in the first team at Swansea, becoming an important player under manager Russell Martin.

Cullen has so far appeared 27 times for the Swans and has contributed with eight goals in the league. The striker is still under contract at the Welsh club until the summer of 2024, and the club also have a one-year option to extend.

Would Liam Cullen be a good signing for Sunderland?

It seems Sunderland are preparing for the summer transfer window, even if it is unclear what league they may be playing in next season.

However, it is clear that Sunderland are light at the top end of the pitch, and with Ross Stewart’s long-term injury this season, it has become clearer that Sunderland need to add to their depleted attack.

As the news in regard to Cullen emerges, here at FLW we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this news and whether he thinks Cullen would be a good signing for Sunderland.

He told FLW: “Yeah, Sunderland have struggled for goals at times this season. The same applies as what I said about Middlesbrough signing him.

“Sunderland who are not blessed with great finances, players who are available on a free or cost very little of course will be interesting to them. So Liam comes into that frame, he's having a rich vein of form with Swansea at the moment, so he comes into that conversation.”

Would Liam Cullen leave Swansea for Sunderland?

It is known that Cullen isn’t the finished article, and there is still a way to go in the striker’s development, but the 24-year-old has taken his chance this season and got among the goals.

The striker has not only shown it this season, but he showed it during his time at Lincoln City in League One as well.

It’s taken a while, but Cullen has finally made it into the Swansea starting XI, and now that he is there, he will be hoping he can do enough to keep his place. It is unclear what Swansea would be looking for in the striker, but with him having two years on his deal and considering the option to extend, you wonder if Swansea will play hardball.

Also, for Cullen, there would be a concern about his game time, as when Stewart is back fit, there would be an expectation that he would be a main starter in the team.

It is no surprise that Cullen is taking an interest of Sunderland, but if he keeps performing and scoring goals, he may cost Sunderland more than they are anticipating.