Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that former Southampton winger Theo Walcott could be a good signing for Reading.

According to the Reading Chronicle, Walcott is training with the Royals following his release by Southampton earlier this month.

It is unclear at this stage whether Walcott is training with the club to stay fit or if it is with a view to a long-term move, but Paul Ince was keen to bring the 34-year-old to the Select Car Leasing Stadium last summer.

Walcott scored five goals and provided three assists in 25 appearances for the Saints last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

A move to Reading would see Walcott reunite with former Southampton boss Ruben Selles, who has been named as the new Royals' manager following their relegation to League One.

After struggling for game time under Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones, Walcott featured in every game under Selles following his appointment in February.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Walcott could prove to be a shrewd addition for the Royals, but questioned why the Saints opted against renewing his contract.

"Theo Walcott is currently training with Reading after his release from Southampton at the end of last season," Palmer said.

"If Reading do sign him, he would be linking up with his former Southampton boss Ruben Selles.

"This could be a good bit of business, but given Southampton will be going for promotion, I ask the question of why did Southampton not keep him for a year?

"It could be his salary, or it could be the three games a week in a Championship, that they think he is not up to that given his age, but only time will tell."

Would Theo Walcott be a good signing for Reading?

Walcott would be an excellent addition for the Royals.

He has spent much of his career playing in the Premier League with the Saints, Arsenal and Everton, while he has also been capped 47 times by England, so it would be a statement signing from Reading.

Palmer is right to raise concerns about Walcott's age, and he may not be able to play every week in League One, but he proved under Selles he was still able to perform in the top flight, so should be able to adapt seamlessly to the third tier.

It is also uncertain whether the Royals would be able to afford Walcott given their well-documented financial issues, but he clearly has a strong relationship with Selles and should they get a deal over the line, it would be a significant coup.