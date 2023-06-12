Carlton Palmer believes Preston North End signing Calvin Ramsay is a shrewd bit of business from Ryan Lowe and the club.

Preston are closing in on the signing of Ramsay from Liverpool, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is believed due to the style of play Lowe has employed at Deepdale that has put them ahead of the rest of the pack.

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to allow Ramsey a loan move this summer, so he can continue his development.

Who is Calvin Ramsay?

Ramsay is a product of the Aberdeen academy, having started in the club’s under-18s. He then moved up to their B team in 2019.

After two years at that level, Ramsay was then promoted to Aberdeen’s first team, where he played 39 times, scoring one goal and registering nine assists.

He was in the first team for a season before he made the switch to Anfield last summer, and in the 2022/23 campaign, the 19-year-old found himself on the fringes, making just two appearances.

Ramsay is held in high regard at the club and is considered a future replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But in the short term, it seems the next step in his development is to spend a season on loan somewhere, with his likely destination being Preston.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Preston signing Calvin Ramsay?

Here at FLW, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this transfer and whether he thinks this is a good move for Preston and the player.

He told FLW: “Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to sanction a loan deal for Calvin Ramsay, the young right-back who Liverpool bought from Aberdeen last season.

“It appears that Preston North End and in particular the manager Ryan Lowe are clear favourites to secure Calvin’s services. This is mainly due to the style of play implemented at the club by Ryan and this is a shrewd bit of business for Ryan Lowe and Preston North End and good for the player to be out playing and getting valuable experience.”

Will Calvin Ramsay be a good signing for Preston?

This type of transfer is one that we could look back on at the end of the season as a very good one for Preston.

Bolton signed Connor Bradley last season, and he flourished in League One for the Trotters, so there is no reason why Ramsay can’t do the same.

Preston play a style of play that allows the wing-backs to get forward and impose themselves in the final third, something that will suit the player and Liverpool.

Preston need a new right-back, so if this deal gets over the line, then it seems like a great signing for everyone involved.