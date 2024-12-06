Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Plymouth Argyle are right to stick with head coach Wayne Rooney, despite their poor recent run of form.

After a tough start to Rooney's tenure, it looked as though Plymouth were turning a corner following impressive home wins over Sunderland, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers in September and October, but their form has declined in recent weeks.

The Pilgrims have won just one of their last nine games, and after suffering a 6-1 defeat at Norwich City last Tuesday night, they were beaten 4-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, and they are currently 21st in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Championship table (as it stands 5th December) Team P GD Pts 17 Oxford United 18 -8 18 18 Preston North End 18 -8 18 19 Luton Town 18 -13 18 20 Cardiff City 18 -11 17 21 Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 22 Hull City 18 -9 15 23 QPR 18 -11 15 24 Portsmouth 16 -12 13

Journalist John Percy claimed on Monday morning that Rooney was "fighting for his job" at Home Park, with the upcoming home games against Oxford United and Swansea City believed to be crucial to deciding his future.

However, those reports were dismissed by Plymouth owner Simon Hallett, who insisted at a fans forum that "there are no conversations going on about replacing Wayne but there are conversations going on about how we can support him to help him become the great coach we think is in there".

Carlton Palmer on Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Hallett is right to give Rooney more time at Plymouth, but he admitted that the 39-year-old must stop his side conceding so many goals.

"Plymouth Argyle's owner, Simon Hallett, has thrown his support behind Wayne Rooney, and so he should," Palmer said.

"He's admitted that the results have been poor in recent weeks, and I think one of the things that would be concerning me more than anything else would be the amount of goals that Plymouth are conceding.

"Already the goal difference that they have got is -20.

"I don't believe the answer is sacking the manager.

"Wayne Rooney is a young manager, it doesn't matter who was going to take over there, they were going to struggle, they haven't got the finances to compete with the teams in the Championship.

"If Wayne Rooney keeps Plymouth in the Championship this season, he will have done well, but he's got to stop them conceding.

"If you're going to get beat, you get beat, but don't be getting beaten by fours, fives and sixes because that creates problems for the owner, he's got to arrest that.

"They're outside the relegation positions at the moment on 17 points, with Portsmouth at the bottom on 13 points and QPR and Hull on 15 points, but a couple of wins gets you into mid-table.

"I don't think there's any panic, there's certainly no panic, but he needs to stop them conceding so many goals.

"It's alarming how many goals they have conceded, you can't be conceding 38 goals in 18 games and only scoring 18 goals, you're going to get relegated on that basis, so he needs to address that situation, and I'm sure Wayne will do that."

Wayne Rooney remains under Plymouth Argyle pressure despite Simon Hallett backing

Of course, Hallett is going to be publicly supportive of Rooney while he remains in charge at Plymouth, but he will no doubt be concerned by the recent form.

With the Pilgrims currently sitting outside the relegation zone, it would arguably be harsh to sack Rooney at this point, and as Palmer says, given the lack of quality in the Argyle squad, it was always likely to be a season of struggle.

However, Plymouth's away form is a huge cause for concern, and the defeat at Bristol City was the fifth time already this season that they have been beaten by three or more goals on the road.

Rooney will be relieved to be back at Home Park for the next two games against Oxford and Swansea, but his side must pick up positive results from those fixtures or the increasingly frustrated Pilgrims fan base could start to turn on him.