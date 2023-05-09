After avoiding the drop down to League One, this summer looks a massively important one for Queens Park Rangers and Gareth Ainsworth.

Indeed, the club must ensure they do not find themselves anywhere near this situation come this time next season.

With that said, though, Gareth Ainsworth's comments after the final day of the Championship campaign were rather sobering.

Indeed, the R's boss hinted at a tough summer ahead.

"I think there will be interest in a lot of our players. I think we’ve got to realise where we are as a club as well," Ainsworth told West London Sport recently.

"I’m sure there’s going to be quite a bit of movement with the squad – ins and outs – and it’s going to be a tough summer.

"But I’m working with the board, who have backed me. We’re working on what we want to do."

What club is trying to sign Seny Dieng?

One player who could be sold, given they are attracting transfer interest, is goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Having previously been linked with the likes of Spurs, Brighton and Brentford, it appears an overseas side are now in for the shot-stopper.

Indeed, as per the Daily Mail's latest transfer column, the 28-year-old is now wanted by Ligue 1 side Reims.

Should QPR sell Seny Dieng this summer?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels QPR have a tough decision to make.

Indeed, Palmer told Football League World: "Seny Dieng has had another fine season for QPR,"

"The problem that QPR have is that Seny will not commit to a new contract, his current deal runs out in the summer of 2024 and they can't risk losing him for free.

"You don't want to ever lose your best players, so do QPR gamble on keeping him for one season and try and get promoted? and then, if they get to the Premier League, they might convince him to sign a new contract.

"Or, do they, in the situation that they are in, brace themselves for the fact that he's had a fantastic season again, went to the World Cup, and that they're going to get numerous offers for him.

"Do they cash in? Is the money going to be worthwhile for them to rebuild the side? Certainly they aren't going to let him go for free.

"So it's a decision they're going to have to make this summer, and I would think if he does not commit to a new contract, they will probably move him on."

When does Seny Dieng's QPR contract expire?

As stated by Palmer above, Seny Dieng's current deal at QPR expires in the summer of 2024.

This means he has one year left on his deal at Loftus Road, with the club holding no option to extend that deal, not that is public knowledge anyway.