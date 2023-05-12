Championship side Norwich City have agreed a deal to sign Burnley's Ashley Barnes this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 33-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of this month, with his deal at Turf Moor set to expire. Since it was announced he would be leaving Burnley, there has been much reported interest in the striker from second tier clubs.

The Canaries are set to be on the lookout for at least one new forward during the coming transfer window, with long-serving striker Teemu Pukki set to leave Carrow Road once his contract expires at the club.

Barnes has played 191 games at Championship level, scoring and assisting 53 goals in total during that time. He has represented Plymouth Argyle, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Burnley at second tier level.

Middlesbrough were said to be considering joining the race for Barnes, according to Alan Nixon of the Sun, whilst the same outlet have also linked the striker with a move to Stoke City.

However, it appears Norwich have won the race with Pete O'Rourke confirming as much.

Will Ashley Barnes be a good signing for Norwich City?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Barnes has a lot to offer, especially given his role this season with Burnley has still been important.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Ashley's played a crucial role in Burnley's success this season featuring 39 times, scoring seven goals.

"At the age of 33 he still feels he could still play in the Premier League. Norwich have offered the centre-forward a two-year-deal, but they are facing stiff competition for the player's signature."

Barnes comes with a wealth of experience, having played 293 games for the Clarets, scoring 55 goals and claiming a further 13 assists, including multiple promotions to his name as well, Palmer believes that could be vital and added: "You know, he's had three promotions at his time at Burnley. He will be a very good signing for whichever Championship club acquires his signature and I would not bet against that club being promoted.

"Also, Ashley has been offered opportunities to play abroad, so yes, it would be a very, very good signing for Norwich City if they could secure his services."