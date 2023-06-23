Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Reading winger Junior Hoilett will be a shrewd signing for Huddersfield Town.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Terriers are "confident" of making Hoilett their first summer signing in a move which would see him reunite with manager Neil Warnock after the pair worked together at Cardiff City.

Hoilett is out of contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer and while he has been offered a new deal by the Royals, he looks set to opt against extending his stay at the club and join Town, while he is also said to have interest from the MLS.

The 33-year-old, who joined Reading from Cardiff in August 2021, scored one goal in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, but he was unable to prevent his side's relegation to League One.

Hoilett was Warnock's first signing during his time in charge at the Cardiff City Stadium and he helped the Bluebirds to promotion to the Premier League in 2018 before featuring in their unsuccessful stint in the top flight the following season.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says Hoilett will be a good addition for the Terriers and believes the Canada international will be keen to remain in the Championship.

"Huddersfield are very close to securing the services of veteran Junior Hoilett on a free transfer," Palmer said.

"Reading, who have offered him a new deal, have been relegated to League One, so the opportunity to play in the Championship under his former boss Neil Warnock, who he has flourished under previously, is a win-win for club and player.

"He brings experience and know-how and can play a variety of different positions."

Would Junior Hoilett be a good signing for Huddersfield Town?

Hoilett would be a solid addition for Town.

He has proven his quality at Championship level and his experience will be invaluable in the dressing room to help the Terriers avoid another relegation battle, while he is clearly a player who is trusted by Warnock.

However, his goal return was poor for the Royals this season and he did not register a single assist and although he was playing in a struggling side, it does raise questions about whether Hoilett's best days are behind him at 33.

With Warnock only signing a one-year deal, the Terriers must ensure they do not take too much of a short-term approach in the transfer market this summer and recruit some younger players to complement the likes of Hoilett.