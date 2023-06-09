Pundit Carlton Palmer believes winger Junior Hoilett and defender Sean Morrison would be good signings for Huddersfield Town.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Neil Warnock is eyeing a reunion with Hoilett and Morrison at the John Smith's Stadium after working with them at Cardiff City, with the pair playing a key role in the Bluebirds' promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Who could Neil Warnock sign for Huddersfield?

The Daily Mail reported this week that Warnock has agreed to stay on as Terriers manager next season after guiding them to Championship safety following his arrival on a short-term deal in February, winning seven and drawing four of his 16 games in charge.

Warnock is now said to be planning for next season, and he has "already sounded out players", with Hoilett and Morrison both on his list of targets.

Hoilett scored one goal in 35 appearances for Reading this season, and he is out of contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer, but the Royals have offered the 33-year-old a new deal following their relegation to League One.

Morrison joined Rotherham United on a short-term contract in January, but despite making just two appearances during an injury-disrupted spell at the New York Stadium, the Millers are keen to tie him down to an extension.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Hoilett and Morrison would be shrewd additions for Town on free transfers.

"No sooner than Neil Warnock is reported to be staying on at Huddersfield Town as manager next season, he's been linked with two former players who have previously excelled under him, Junior Hoilett and Sean Morrison," Palmer said.

"Hoilett has been offered fresh terms at Reading, who are now relegated to League One.

"I would assume he would jump at the chance to play in the Championship and be reunited with his former boss, he's now 33 and has a wealth of experience.

"Sean has been offered fresh terms by Rotherham after an injury-ravaged season last season, so he might relish the challenge.

"But both would present cheap options and valuable experience to ensure Huddersfield don't end up in the situation they were in this season."

Would Junior Hoilett and Sean Morrison be good signings for Huddersfield Town?

Hoilett and Morrison would be intriguing signings for the Terriers.

Palmer is right that their experience would be crucial in helping Town avoid another relegation battle next season, and they are players who are known and trusted by Warnock.

But Hoilett's form has been poor for the Royals this season and Morrison has struggled with injury which does raise questions about the pair's suitability for the Championship.

They would be low-risk additions on free transfers and could be useful options to have in the squad, but the Terriers must also take a longer-term approach and target younger players this summer.