Pundit Carlton Palmer thinks Neil Warnock leaving Huddersfield Town is a massive blow for the football club.

The Terriers are six games into the new season, and after being winless in their opening four games, they have won back-to-back games in recent weeks.

They claimed their first victory against West Brom before the international break and then followed that up on their return with a 2-0 win over Rotherham United.

But, while the results have turned on the pitch, off it, and Huddersfield are set for another significant change in the dugout.

Neil Warnock set to leave Huddersfield Town

It was claimed by talkSPORT on Saturday, that Warnock is on the brink of leaving the Championship side.

It was stated that the veteran manager was unhappy with the club’s transfer business in the summer.

It has now been confirmed by the club and Warnock himself, that their game against Stoke City on Wednesday will be his last in charge, and he will depart the club after that.

Huddersfield’s chief executive Jake Edwards stated at the press conference on Monday afternoon that the club is “ready” to make a long-term managerial appointment.

Warnock arrived at Huddersfield in February and was only set to be in charge until the summer, but he was encouraged to sign a one-year deal to cover the 2023/24 season.

But it now appears that the club has looked ahead to their next manager and wants to make the appointment now. This will mean Warnock will be without a club, but he has insisted that he isn’t retiring from the game.

What is Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Neil Warnock leaving Huddersfield Town?

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Warnock decided to leave Huddersfield after their game against Stoke City on Wednesday and if this is a blow for the club.

He told FLW: “Neil Warnock is set to announce in his press conference on Monday afternoon that he will be quitting Huddersfield Town Football Club.

“This is a massive blow for the club after keeping Huddersfield up last season miraculously. He was convinced to sign for one more season by the owners to help them understand the football club and to help them identify a new manager to take the club forward.

“There must have been a fall-out, definitely a change in what had been agreed with the owners when he accepted the one-year deal. Apparently, the owners have found a mystery foreign manager who has already believed to be lined up.

“It is a strange scenario, so early on in the season. Huddersfield are in 17th place after six games, winning the last two games. Neil is so long in the tooth, so there is now way he would remain in a job unless it was on his terms.”

Is Neil Warnock leaving a big blow to Huddersfield Town?

Of course, this is a blow to the football club, as Warnock has been the shining light in the last few months.

The veteran manager got them out of a massive hole last season and would have likely done so again this campaign.

They have had a poor start to the campaign, but in recent weeks, they seem to have found a winning formula. But that will come to an end after Wednesday, and it seems the club wants to move in a new direction.

So, it will be a blow, but you may have to wait to judge how big of a blow after the new manager has come in and taken charge of several games.