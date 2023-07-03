Pundit Carlton Palmer believes defender Luke McNally will be allowed to leave Burnley this summer amid reported interest from Millwall and Coventry City.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Lions have joined the Sky Blues in the race for McNally.

The 23-year-old joined the Clarets from Oxford United last summer for a reported fee of £2 million, but his game time has been limited at Turf Moor, and he spent the second half of the season on loan at Coventry, making 22 appearances in all competitions to help Mark Robins' side to the Championship play-off final where they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town.

Vincent Kompany is thought to be willing to allow McNally to depart temporarily again this summer, but although Coventry are keen to bring him back to the club, that is "not favoured" by Burnley.

The Clarets have had four bids rejected for Millwall's Zian Flemming and McNally could be included in the deal to convince the Lions to accept an offer for the Dutchman.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he does not believe McNally has a future at Turf Moor after the Clarets recent transfer business which has seen the permanent signing of Jordan Beyer and the arrival of Dara O'Shea from West Bromwich Albion.

"Millwall have joined the race to sign Burnley's Luke McNally," Palmer said.

"McNally had a successful loan spell at Coventry last season seeing them narrowly miss out on promotion to the Premier League as they lost out to Luton at Wembley.

"McNally's future lies away from Burnley given their recent signings, but it is reported he could be used as part of the deal to sign Millwall's Flemming or Coventry's centre forward Gyokeres."

Would Luke McNally be a good signing for Millwall?

McNally would be an excellent addition for the Lions.

As Palmer says, McNally is unlikely to have a future at Burnley after the signings of Beyer and O'Shea, while he also faces competition from the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil.

McNally enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Coventry, proving his ability at Championship level and contributing to one of the division's best defences.

He played a key role as the Sky Blues reached the play-off final and that experience could be crucial for Millwall as Gary Rowett looks to mount another promotion push next season after missing out on the top six on the final day last term.

The Lions will be incredibly reluctant to lose Flemming given his importance to the team, but the inclusion of McNally would be a consolation, although they should insist on a permanent deal rather than a loan.