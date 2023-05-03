Carlton Palmer believes Middlesbrough should go and get Cameron Archer on a permanent deal this summer.

Premier League side Aston Villa have placed a £20 million price tag on the striker, according to The Sun.

The report states that Middlesbrough are keen on bringing Archer back to the club on a permanent basis this summer.

How has Cameron Archer been getting on at Middlesbrough?

Archer joined Boro on a loan deal until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

Since joining the club, the striker has been a big hit in the Middlesbrough team, featuring 19 times, scoring 10 goals, and providing six assists.

The 21-year-old has played a big role in the club’s claim to the top of the Championship table, and it is expected that he will play an important role in the upcoming play-offs.

Archer has formed a good partnership with fellow striker Chuba Akpom, and it is claimed that should Middlesbrough gain promotion to the Premier League, they would be keen on signing Archer.

Given Archer's talent and age, Aston Villa are said to have told Middlesbrough that they will have to pay a significant fee if they are to lure Archer away this summer.

The report from The Sun has claimed that the Midlands side have asked for £20 million plus for the 21-year-old.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Cameron Archer price tag

As this news emerges, here at FLW we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Aston Villa asking for £20 million, does he think Archer is worth that price and should Middlesbrough consider it if they are promoted.

He told FLW: “Yeah, Aston Villa are asking for £20 million for Cameron Archer, but given the current transfer market I would say 15 to 20 million for a striker, who scores one in two games and at his age, I would think that's a fair price given the going rate.

“It’ll be interesting, I think Middlesbrough should go and get him, he is a talented young player, but I can't see Aston Villa letting such a talented player go. But if Aston Villa say that they're prepared to listen to offers and 15 to 20 million I think that's fair considering as I said the going rate and I think it represents good business for Middlesbrough and Cameron’s playing regular first team football.”

This deal will likely depend on how Middlesbrough fare in the play-offs, if Boro are promoted then Boro have every chance in re-signing Archer.

But if the club are still in the Championship next season, then you would have to expect the club will not to be in a position to pay that sort of money.