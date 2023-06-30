Carlton Palmer believes whichever side signs Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, they are getting a very good player at Championship level.

The Rs shot stopper is entering a crucial moment in his career, as he is attracting a lot of transfer interest.

What is the latest on Seny Dieng's future?

The 28-year-old joined the R’s in 2016, and after spells lower down in the EFL, Dieng is now an established Championship goalkeeper.

Since becoming QPR’s number one goalkeeper, Dieng has appeared 121 times for the club, keeping 30 clean sheets and surprisingly having one goal to his name, which came in the game against Sunderland last season.

The Senegalese international could have played his last game for the Rs, as he’s entered the final 12 months of his contract and is attracting transfer interest.

The shot stopper has been a name in connection with a move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but he is now being talked about a possible move to Middlesbrough or Hull City.

It was reported by Football Insider earlier this week, that both Boro and Hull have made offers to sign the goalkeeper in this transfer window.

The report doesn’t add how much the offers are, but with Dieng in the final 12 moths of his contract they aren’t expected to be too much.

QPR find themselves in a tricky position this summer because after their dismal campaign, some players may be looking to move on, with Gareth Ainsworth already stating the club may be forced to sell some players.

Dieng may be one of those players, as he is entering the final 12 months of his deal and has been a loyal servant to the Rs, so he may be granted his wish to depart if he has a good offer.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Middlesbrough and Hull City’s interest in Seny Dieng

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Middlesbrough and Hull’s bid for Dieng.

He told FLW: “Seny Dieng, QPR’s standout player the past few seasons is entering the final year of his contract, and so he's attracted interest from home and abroad.

“Middlesbrough and Hull are the latest two clubs to be linked with Seny. Seny is only 28 and is a very talented goalkeeper, 48 games last season, nine clean sheets in the side that was almost relegated.

“Whoever Seny signs for is getting a very, very good young, experienced keeper at Championship level.”