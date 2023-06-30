Carlton Palmer thinks Tom Cairney would be a good signing for Leicester City should the Foxes complete a deal this summer.

The Foxes have and may continue to lose some important players this summer, so Enzo Maresca and the club’s recruitment team are on the lookout for replacements, and their search has taken them to Fulham’s Tom Cairney.

What is Tom Cairney’s situation at Fulham?

The former Leeds youth player is all too familiar with Championship football.

Cairney started out at Elland Road, but in 2007 he made an early career move to Hull City, where he stayed until 2014.

During his time with the Tigers, he made 80 appearances and scored five goals, as the club was in the Premier League and then spent a number of seasons in the Championship.

Cairney then had a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers in the 2013/14 season before joining the Lancashire outfit on a permanent basis in January 2014.

He stayed 18 months at Ewood Park before, in 2015, he signed for Fulham and has played for the London club ever since.

The midfielder has made 283 appearances for the Cottagers, scoring 43 goals and recording 32 assists.

Cairney has been crucial in the club’s recent seasons in the Championship, but last season he found himself out of the starting XI for most of the campaign.

The 32-year-old appeared in 33 top-flight games last season but only made six starts, and with him now in the final 12 months of his career, his future has come into doubt.

Leicester City’s interest in Tom Cairney

It was reported at the beginning of June by Tom Collomosse, that Leicester are interested in signing the Fulham midfielder this summer.

Then earlier this week, Football Insider also reported that Leicester are keen on Cairney as Maresca has identified the midfielder as a suitable option as they bid to return to the Premier League.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Leicester City’s interest in Tom Cairney

Now, here at FLW, pundit Carlton Palmer gave us his thoughts on Leicester City showing interest in signing Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.

He told FLW: “Leicester City are interested in signing Fulham’s club captain Tom Cairney.

“Cairney is 32 and is entering the final year of his contract. He only started six games last season and with Maddison and Tielemans now departed, Leicester need midfield replacements.

“Cairney is a gifted player, and this would be a very good signing in their quest for promotion next season out the Championship.”