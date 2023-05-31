Former Leeds United player Carlton Palmer believes that Graham Potter would consider dropping down to the Championship to manage the club.

Who will be the next Leeds manager?

The Whites’ dismal campaign came to an end on Sunday as they were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham at Elland Road, a result which confirmed their relegation.

Sam Allardyce was in charge for the final four games, with Javi Gracia and Michael Skubala having taken charge since Jesse Marsch’s sacking earlier this year.

Now, the club will embark on a ridiculously busy summer, with owner Andrea Radrizzani expected to depart, whilst whoever takes over will be tasked with appointing a new director of football after Victor Orta’s exit, and a head coach.

It had been claimed that Leeds, and fellow relegated side Leicester, are interested in Potter, although he could hold out for a top-flight job.

However, speaking to FLW. Palmer explained why going to Elland Road could be exactly what Potter needs, and it would also benefit Leeds.

“Potter, after a disappointing stint at Chelsea, will be looking to get back into work as soon as possible. This is unlikely to be at Premier League level at this juncture. The jobs he has done at Swansea and Brighton have proven that he's a very, very good manager, so getting either of these clubs promoted at the first time of asking would go a long way to restoring his credentials. So, I'm sure he'll look at either of those opportunities if he is approached.”

This would be a real coup for Leeds

Most would agree with Palmer’s assessment here that Potter is a very good manager, although it’s more debatable whether he would be willing to drop to the Championship, even if Leeds are a big club with great potential.

Nevertheless, Chelsea’s struggles since his departure show that Potter wasn’t the only problem at Stamford Bridge, and the work he did with Brighton was superb, particularly with the style of play that he helped develop during his time in charge. So, his stock is still high, and it would be a shock if he decided his next job was in the Championship.

But, Leeds do have pull, and they should certainly see if it’s a possibility. However, there are a lot of big decisions that need to be made quickly at Elland Road, and whilst it August may seem a long way away now, it will come around soon enough and Leeds need to ensure they’re ready.