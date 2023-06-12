Former Championship winning manager Daniel Farke is on the shortlist of both Celtic and Leeds United this summer.

Farke has twice won promotion from the second tier with Norwich City in 2019 and 2021.

He has been out of work since leaving Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this month, and has also spent time with Russian side FC Krasnodar, too.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the SPFL champions have opened talks with Farke, as they look to replace Ange Postecoglu who has departed for Tottenham Hotspur.

However, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, the 46-year-old German is the newest name under consideration by 49ers Enterprises as they look to install Allardyce's replacement as soon as possible now that the takeover has been finalised.

Football League World sources have confirmed to us that he is set to hold talks with Leeds over the next few days.

Would Daniel Farke be a good appointment for Leeds?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Farke's Championship expertise could be vital for the Whites.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Daniel Farke is in hot demand after his departure from German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

"Unfortunately, he was not able to seal European football for them this season.

"He's set to have talks with Leeds United's hierarchy in the next few days.

"This would be a popular appointment from the Leeds United supporters perspective. Daniel guided Norwich to the Premier League with ease, so he's been there and done it.

"You know there's going to be high profile departures from Leeds due to relegation, [but] given the money that will be at his disposal, you would fancy his chances of getting Leeds back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Is the Celtic competition for Farke likely to be too much for Leeds?

Palmer believes that it would be too big of a job at Celtic for Farke to turn down the opportunity, he added: "He's already held talks with Celtic.

"Celtic, a big, big club would be hard to turn down if he was offered a contract."

Who should Farke join, Leeds or Celtic?

It's hard to see him choosing Leeds in this situation, given that Celtic are a club in European competition, with a good opportunity of winning major honours domestically, too.

The main thing that may attract him to Leeds more strongly, is the prospective of being a Premier League manager again in just over a year, should he do a decent job at Elland Road.

That may be enough to entice him, but Leeds fans would surely not be able to begrudge him a move to the Scottish champions.