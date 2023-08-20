Highlights Carlton Palmer believes Aberdeen striker Duk would be a good signing for any Championship club, including Leeds United and Southampton.

Duk has had an impressive debut season at Aberdeen, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances.

While there may be risks in the transition from the Scottish Premiership to English football, Duk has shown potential and could be a valuable addition for Leeds or Southampton.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes would be a good signing for any Championship club amid reported interest from Leeds United and Southampton.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, four clubs, including Leeds and Southampton, watched Duk in action against Celtic on Sunday as they weigh up a move before the closure of the transfer window.

Duk joined the Dons from Benfica last summer and he enjoyed an excellent first season at the club, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions to help Barry Robson's side to a third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership.

His prolific form has attracted interest from elsewhere this summer, but Robson insists that Duk will be remaining at Pittodrie.

"You can get one phone call saying a player is linked with a club and then it goes in the press and everyone believes it," Robson told Aberdeen Live.

"I don’t see it that way. Duk is brilliant, he is Aberdeen’s player, we love him and he is going to be here."

The 23-year-old played for Portugal at youth level, but he made his international debut for Cape Verde last year.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer backed Leeds and Southampton's pursuit of Duk and says he does not have any worries about whether the striker would be able to adapt to the Championship.

"Four Championship scouts were in the stands at the weekend watching Aberdeen centre-forward Duk," Palmer said.

"Duk has been a revelation since signing for Aberdeen, with the 23-year-old banging in eighteen goals and seven assists in his debut season.

"The transition from the Scottish Premiership should not be a concern for any of the Championship clubs as Duk has proven himself already in European competitions.

"I think he could do really well this side of the border."

Would Duk be a good signing for Leeds United or Southampton?

Duk would be an intriguing addition for Leeds or Southampton.

It would not be a signing without risks and the transition from the Scottish Premiership to English football is not always a smooth one, but Duk has shown a lot of potential during his time at Aberdeen and the fact he was on the books of Benfica is a significant endorsement of his ability.

Leeds are in need of attacking reinforcements after the departures of Rodrigo and Jack Harrison, while there is uncertainty over the futures of Wilfred Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford, so Duk could be a useful addition for Whites.

Southampton have plenty of strong options at their disposal, but they may need to enter the market if the likes of Nathan Tella, Adam Armstrong or Che Adams were to leave late in the window.

Aberdeen seem determined to hold on to their star man, but that stance could change if they receive a significant bid for Duk, while the opportunity to play in the Championship could be too good for him to turn down.

There is no guarantee that Duk would replicate his form in the second tier, but he could be a gamble worth taking.