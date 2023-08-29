Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Lee Bowyer would be a popular appointment for Charlton Athletic and could do well in his second spell at the club.

Several names, including Lee Bowyer, have been linked to the vacant managerial position at Charlton Athletic.

There is potential risk in appointing Bowyer due to his previous tenure at Charlton and his season-long absence from work, but he has a proven track record and could make the club top-half contenders.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Charlton Athletic appointing Lee Bowyer as manager would be a popular appointment for the club.

Charlton announced on their official website the shock departure of manager Dean Holden after only six games this season.

The news came after the Addicks suffered their fourth defeat in a row in the league, as they were beaten 2-1 by Oxford United on Saturday. Holden was in charge of the League One outfit since December, replacing Ben Garner who was sacked after the club’s poor start to last season.

The former Bristol City manager and Stoke City assistant signed a long-term deal in March, but after four defeats in their five opening league games, Holden leaves the club sat in 19th place.

This news does come as a shock, as it was the new owners SE7 Partners who gave the go ahead to appoint Holden as the clubs new manager. However, Charlton’s new ownership is now already looking for their next managerial appointment.

What is the latest on Charlton Athletic’s search for a new manager?

It is obviously only a few days into the search for Charlton, but their vacancy has already seen several names linked to the post.

One name that has emerged who is familiar to Charlton fans and that is former player and manager Lee Bowyer, who is among the early candidates, as reported by Darren Witcoop.

Bowyer is currently unemployed and has been since he was sacked by Birmingham City last summer. It is believed that Bowyer is open to a return to his former club, which may not come as a surprise considering the job, he did at the club in his first spell.

There has also been other names linked to the vacant role, with Peterborough United’s Darren Ferguson rejecting the chance to talk to the club, as reported by Sky Sports Transfer Centre (28.08.23, 18: 32).

While it has also emerged that Chris Powell, a favourite around the Valley has rejected the chance to become the club’s interim manager.

It seems at this stage; Bowyer still remains in the running for the vacant League One spot and is being considered by the club.

What is Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Lee Bowyer being linked with the Charlton Athletic job?

Here at Football League World, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Bowyer being linked with a return, and he believes he would be a popular appointment and could do well again in his second spell at the club.

Palmer told Football League World: “Bowyer is among the names linked to the Charlton Athletic job. Lee previously managed Charlton and got them promoted from League One to the Championship.

“He has an affinity with the club and the supporters, so I think it would be a very popular appointment which is half the battle and I think he could do very very well again there.”

Would Lee Bowyer be a good appointment for Charlton Athletic?

There is potentially a lot of risk with this deal, as Bowyer has been out of work now for a season, and more so, he has already managed Charlton once, and you could argue it’s a risk to go back.

It depends on what direction the club wants to go, as Bowyer has a proven track record and will no doubt make the club top-half contenders. But there will be other things the new owners are looking for in a manager, and therefore, there may be better options out there for the club at this stage.