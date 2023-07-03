Ipswich Town were arguably the biggest spenders in League One in the last two years as they looked to build a squad capable of returning to the Championship - and that's exactly what they've done.

Despite finishing behind Plymouth Argyle, the Tractor Boys managed to claim second position and they have a squad almost ready-made for the second tier, but additions will need to be made.

Jack Taylor has already arrived for a seven-figure fee from Peterborough United and links have emerged to the likes of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Ellis Simms to bolster their attack, but an area that could need one player added to it is the middle of the defence due to the departure of veteran Richard Keogh.

And according to a tweet from Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, the Tractor Boys are one club who are keen to add experienced centre-half Craig Cathcart to their ranks this summer.

The 34-year-old has spent the last nine years with Watford in the Premier League and the Championship, but the 72-cap Northern Ireland international is now set to embark on a new challenge in football after featuring 29 times for the Hornets last season.

What is Craig Cathcart's current situation?

Cathcart's Watford future was up in the air this summer as his contract expiry date approached, but the Hornets revealed in early June that discussions were ongoing in regards to his future.

However, the June 30 date has passed when it comes to the Northern Irishman's past contract and the Hertfordshire outfit confirmed that he would be leaving the club, presumably because fresh terms could not be agreed to keep him around.

It gives other clubs a chance to have a go at signing the veteran defender now and Ipswich can make a move if they wish, with all options seemingly open.

Would Craig Cathcart be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that a player like Cathcart is needed to provide guidance to the younger options that Kieran McKenna has at the back, filling the void that Richard Keogh has left behind after departing the club this summer.

"Ipswich are looking to sign experienced defender Craig Cathcart - the Northern Ireland international has just been released by Watford," Palmer said whilst speaking to Football League World.

"He's racked up 390 appearances in the Premier League and Championship for Watford, Blackpool and Plymouth, captaining club and country on several occasions over the years.

"Town are in the market for an experienced centre-back to compete and develop the young players such as Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and George Edmundson."