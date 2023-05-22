Carlton Palmer is not surprised that Blackpool striker Jerry Yates is attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

Blackpool have suffered relegation to League One and with that it’ll be expected that star striker Jerry Yates departs the club in this summer’s transfer window.

Which teams are interested in Jerry Yates?

West Bromwich Albion, along with Coventry City, Bristol City, Luton Town and Championship bound Ipswich Town are all interested in signing Yates, according to The Sun.

Blackpool are believed to be holding out for around £4 million for Yates, as the striker still has two years left on his contract at Bloomfield Road and are in no rush to sell the forward.

Coventry and Luton are the two sides who are in this season’s Championship play-off final, so it is unclear how genuine their interest would be if either one of them were to gain promotion to the Premier League.

While West Brom are a side that is likely going to want to add to their attack, as their options in the final third were limited all season.

Bristol City will, no doubt, want to kick on from this season and look to add more competition to the players already in the squad. Ipswich are a side that is well financially backed and will no doubt spend big this summer as they make the step-up to the Championship.

So, there seems to be a decent level of competition in the race for Yates’s signature, and that means it is unlikely the striker will still be at Bloomfield Road come the start of next season.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on transfer interest in Blackpool’s Jerry Yates

We asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on the significant interest in Yates heading into the summer and whether he deserves a Championship move.

He told FLW: “Bristol City, Coventry, West Brom and Ipswich to name a few are all keen on signing relegated Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

“15 goals for the season in a side that has been relegated is a very good goal tally, so it's no wonder he's attracting such interest and the player will not want to play in League One he'll want to stay at a Championship club.

“He's under contract until the summer of 2024 with the club having the option to extend for another year, so they are in control of the situation, but it is understood they will not stand in his way if their valuation of four million is met.”

Yates is clearly a wanted man and someone these clubs are looking at to sign as they know Blackpool will struggle to keep hold of him considering they are in League One next season. So, in Blackpool’s case it will be making sure they get the best possible deal, as they are under no pressure to sell and for Yates it will be about getting the best move for his career.