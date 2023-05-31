Carlton Palmer believes it makes sense for Queens Park Rangers to be interested in signing Sean Clare this summer.

Derby County and QPR are both interested in signing defender Sean Clare, according to an exclusive from Football League World.

The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer as his contract is set to expire at League One side Charlton Athletic, and they have decided to let him go.

As well as the interest from these two sides, fellow Championship side Cardiff City are also said to be keen on signing Clare this summer.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on interest in Sean Clare

Clare is set to become a free agent this summer, and it seems interest is high in the 26-year-old, who has only played in England’s second tier a handful of times.

We asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this news and whether he is ready for the Championship.

He told FLW: “Sean Clare of Charlton Athletic has been released, but he's attracting a lot of attention from certain Championship and League One clubs, Derby and QPR to name two.

“I think given the fact he's been released by a League One club it's hard to see how you can make the step up to the Championship. However, in QPR’s case with the budget likely to be tight and the need for right back it might make sense in signing him on a free transfer.”

Would Sean Clare be a good signing for Derby or QPR?

If you are being honest, this isn’t a transfer that is likely to get many Derby or QPR fans excited if it were to go through.

However, it is a surprise that Charlton are willing to let Clare leave the club on a free transfer after he played 40 games for them this season.

Clare is a player who has shown during his career that he is very versatile and offers teams something different; however, it would be a concern as Palmer states that Charlton have let the player leave on a free, as if there was something special about the defender, they would have surely tried to keep him on the books.

Both Paul Warne and Gareth Ainsworth, managers of Derby and QPR, respectively, are well-known in League One, and Clare will have been a player they have come across before. So, these two managers have clearly been impressed by the 26-year-old over time and are now keen on signing him.

There is low risk to this move as he is a free agent, and both of these sides, along with Cardiff City, are unlikely to have loads of money to spend this summer, so it could be a smart pickup.